Lawry's The Prime Rib Closing Ontario Street Location

Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Duration: 02:26s - Published
Lawry’s The Prime Rib will be closing its location on Ontario Street just off the Magnificent Mile at the end of the year.

CBS 2's Steven Graves reports.


Tweets about this

bellringerwins

David (The Neighborhood Guy) I’m hearing that the Ontario Street Lawry’s Prime Rib is closing. Murmurs of a future in Chicago somewhere but an i… https://t.co/X6Jh0wfUFw 7 hours ago


