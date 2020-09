South Chicago Hosts COVID-19 Friendly Mexican Independence Day Parade Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Duration: 00:33s - Published 1 week ago South Chicago Hosts COVID-19 Friendly Mexican Independence Day Parade The South Chicago neighborhood on Sunday hosted the city’s oldest Mexican Independence Day Parade – but in a whole new way in the interest of safety during the COVID-19 pandemic. 0

