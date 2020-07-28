Schitt's Creek Cast Talk Historic Emmy Wins and How Their "Gentler World" Changed LGBTQ+ TV Romances

Just as the cast of Pop TV's Schitt's Creek swooped in to claim our hearts over its six-season run, the series turned Sunday night's Emmys into a "Schitt's Sweep." Celebrating the show's historic sweep of all the major comedy categories, the cast and crew gathered in the virtual "backstage" to discuss the series's significance with the LGBTQ+ community and how it shifted the conversation of LGBTQ+ romance on television.

"I think getting to write [David and Patrick's] storyline was cathartic for me for many reasons," creator Dan Levy began when asked about the love story between his and Noah Reid's characters.

"I don't often get to see those kinds of relationships depicted on TV, so I felt that it was an incredible responsibility to be given the opportunity and to try to tell it as authentic as I possibly could." "We made a decision to not include the conversation of homophobia or bigotry on our show," he added.

"By projecting a sweeter, gentler world, I feel that it was a political statement.

It seemed to have an incredible effect on people." Related: Think David and Patrick Are Schitt's Creek's Best Couple?

Wait Until You Hear Their IRL Quotes David and Patrick's path from flirtatious acquaintances to one of TV's greatest couples was paved with snarky one-liners, hilarious mishaps, and enough renditions of "Simply the Best" to own our hearts forever.

Not only did the couple earn the eternal love of the show's fans, but it also changed the often-tragic narrative of LGBTQ+ relationships on TV, a significance that was touched upon during