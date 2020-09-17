Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Porsche at Le Mans 2020 - A challenging start to the race

Video Credit: AutoMotions - Duration: 02:04s - Published
Porsche at Le Mans 2020 - A challenging start to the race

Porsche at Le Mans 2020 - A challenging start to the race

The Porsche GT Team has just one iron left in the fire in the intensive GTE-Pro-class fight at the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

After the first six hours of racing, the ca.

515 hp Porsche 911 RSR (No.

91) driven by works drivers Gianmaria Bruni from Italy, Richard Lietz from Austria and Frenchman Frédéric Makowiecki is running in sixth place.

A defect in the power steering cost the No.

92 sister car shared by Michael Christensen from Denmark, Kévin Estre from France and Belgium’s Laurens Vanthoor over half an hour.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Army of Porsche 911 GT3s Descend Upon Le Mans for Carrera Cup

Army of Porsche 911 GT3s Descend Upon Le Mans for Carrera Cup It’s been a bumpy year all around, and even if the thing that caused this is still here, creating a...
autoevolution - Published


Tweets about this

BonsuFifi

Fifi Osei-Bonsu RT @sportscar365: 📈 PORSCHE GAINS: @RichardLietz believes that @PorscheRaces is now in a “good direction” in car setup after a challenging… 4 days ago

sportscar365

Sportscar365 📈 PORSCHE GAINS: @RichardLietz believes that @PorscheRaces is now in a “good direction” in car setup after a challe… https://t.co/zBoGUCcDVT 4 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

Porsche at Le Mans 2020 - Behind The Scenes Tour 4 [Video]

Porsche at Le Mans 2020 - Behind The Scenes Tour 4

Fans of endurance racing have rarely had so much time to look forward to the 24 Hours of Le Mans as they have this year. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the French classic was moved from its..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 02:37Published
Porsche at Le Mans 2020 - Behind The Scenes Tour 2 [Video]

Porsche at Le Mans 2020 - Behind The Scenes Tour 2

Fans of endurance racing have rarely had so much time to look forward to the 24 Hours of Le Mans as they have this year. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the French classic was moved from its..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 02:06Published
Porsche at Le Mans 2020 - Behind The Scenes Tour 1 [Video]

Porsche at Le Mans 2020 - Behind The Scenes Tour 1

Fans of endurance racing have rarely had so much time to look forward to the 24 Hours of Le Mans as they have this year. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the French classic was moved from its..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 02:02Published