Porsche at Le Mans 2020 - A challenging start to the race

The Porsche GT Team has just one iron left in the fire in the intensive GTE-Pro-class fight at the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

After the first six hours of racing, the ca.

515 hp Porsche 911 RSR (No.

91) driven by works drivers Gianmaria Bruni from Italy, Richard Lietz from Austria and Frenchman Frédéric Makowiecki is running in sixth place.

A defect in the power steering cost the No.

92 sister car shared by Michael Christensen from Denmark, Kévin Estre from France and Belgium’s Laurens Vanthoor over half an hour.