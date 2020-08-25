Bhiwandi building collapse: Death toll mounts to 10

Rescue operation underway by Response team of Municipal Corporation, Thane Disaster Response team and National Disaster Response Team after a three-storey building collapsed in Patel Compound area in Bhiwandi on September 21.

So far 10 people have lost their lives and 11 have been admitted in the hospital.

20 people have been rescued by locals.

Bhiwandi Municipal Corporation Commissioner said, "Around 25-26 families are trapped as per the initial information.

Right now our main focus is on the rescue operation.

We don't know the exact number, but so far 5 people have lost their lives and 11 patients are admitted."