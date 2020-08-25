Global  
 

Bhiwandi building collapse: Death toll mounts to 10

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:15s - Published
Rescue operation underway by Response team of Municipal Corporation, Thane Disaster Response team and National Disaster Response Team after a three-storey building collapsed in Patel Compound area in Bhiwandi on September 21.

So far 10 people have lost their lives and 11 have been admitted in the hospital.

20 people have been rescued by locals.

Bhiwandi Municipal Corporation Commissioner said, "Around 25-26 families are trapped as per the initial information.

Right now our main focus is on the rescue operation.

We don't know the exact number, but so far 5 people have lost their lives and 11 patients are admitted."


Bhiwandi building collapse: Child rescued by NDRF; at least 10 killed [Video]

Bhiwandi building collapse: Child rescued by NDRF; at least 10 killed

At least 10 people have been killed and several feared trapped under debris after a three storeyed building collapsed in Maharashtra’s Bhiwandi area. A child was pulled alive by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), which is carrying out rescue efforts. The child was among those who had been trapped under the building debris. Around 5 people have been rescued by the NDRF and search operation is underway. A team of fire brigade and police are also working at the spot. The building collapsed at around 3:40 am. Watch the full video for more details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:53Published

PM Modi condoles loss of lives in Bhiwandi building collapse

 "Saddened by the building collapse in Bhiwandi, Maharashtra. Condolences to the bereaved families. Praying for a quick recovery of those injured. Rescue..
IndiaTimes

Bhiwandi building collapse: 10 killed, several trapped; President, PM Modi pay condolences

 As per initial information, 20 people have been rescued and about 25 people are still trapped under the debris.
DNA

8 killed, several trapped as building collapses in Maharashtra's Bhiwandi

 As per initial information, 20 people have been rescued and about 25 people are still trapped under the debris.
DNA

