Schitt's Creek sweeps comedy categories at 2020 Emmys
Watchmen, Succession and Schitt’s Creek were the big winners during apolitically charged Emmy Awards and a ceremony unlike any before.
The biggestnight in US TV took place against the backdrop of a pandemic, social unrestand a looming presidential election billed as the most consequential ingenerations.
The 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards were anchored from an eerily emptyStaples Centre in Los Angeles, while the lack of the traditional glitz andglamour of the red carpet was another concession to the post-Covid-19 world.
Just as the cast of Pop TV's Schitt's Creek swooped in to claim our hearts over its six-season run, the series turned Sunday night's Emmys into a "Schitt's Sweep." Celebrating the show's historic sweep..
After sweeping the Comedy Series categories at the Emmys, the Canadian cast and crew, including Dan Levy, Catherine O'Hara, Eugene Levy, and Annie Murphy, react to their seven wins. Dan Levy discusses..