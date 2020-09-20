Schitt's Creek sweeps comedy categories at 2020 Emmys

Watchmen, Succession and Schitt’s Creek were the big winners during apolitically charged Emmy Awards and a ceremony unlike any before.

The biggestnight in US TV took place against the backdrop of a pandemic, social unrestand a looming presidential election billed as the most consequential ingenerations.

The 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards were anchored from an eerily emptyStaples Centre in Los Angeles, while the lack of the traditional glitz andglamour of the red carpet was another concession to the post-Covid-19 world.