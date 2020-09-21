Parliament chaos: Govt slams 'shameful' act; Congress claims bias, 'bulldozing'

Opposition MPs stormed the well of upper house and staged protest on September 20.

TMC MP Derek O'brien approached the Dy chairman and brandished the rulebook.

A scuffle also broke out between protesting MPs and RS staff over Dy Chair's microphone.

The Rajya Sabha discussion was on the controversial farm laws when the fracas occurred.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also expressed his views on the ruckus in Parliament.

“Whatever happened in Rajya Sabha during a debate on 2 agriculture-related bills, was saddening and highly shameful.

Running the Parliament smoothly is the government's responsibility, but the Opposition's cooperation is also expected.

The Opposition should perform its duty while adhering to Parliamentary protocol.

This is expected from the Opposition.

By planting a misconception among the common people, the farmers, there is an attempt to reap political dividends.

This is not in keeping with healthy democratic tradition,” said Singh.

