Last weekend of summer bringing visitors to the Central Coast
As life during the pandemic has become the new normal, some people are finally venturing out
TLC Monadnock RT @NfieldDriveIn: This is the last weekend of summer (it ends Sept 22) but we'll be open until Halloween weekend — bringing you summertime… 2 days ago
Northfield Drive-In This is the last weekend of summer (it ends Sept 22) but we'll be open until Halloween weekend — bringing you summertime fun into the fall! 3 days ago
Arboretum Garden Bar & Bandstand 🦋 Yes, we are open this weekend! Could it be our last for the summer? Either way, we're bringing live music, DJs, s… https://t.co/woCXCaLYqA 1 week ago
Excavators clear rocks after Typhoon Noul causes landslide in southern ThailandExcavators clear rocks after Typhoon Noul caused a landslide in southern Thailand on Friday (September 18).
Strong wind and heavy rain reached Ranong province in the south of the country as the..
Strong winds and heavy rain as Typhoon Noul slams into central VietnamTyphoon Noul slammed into central Vietnam on Friday (September 18).
Footage shows the strong wind and rain from the storm blowing trees and lashing roads in the city of Hue in Thua Thien Hue on..
Typhoon Noul blows motorcyclists off bikes in VietnamMotorcyclists are blown over by the strong winds from Typhoon Noul as it rips into Vietnam’s central coastline on Friday (September 18).
Shocked onlookers watched the driving rain and gusts topple..