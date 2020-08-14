Global  
 

Prince Charles: 'Millions are desperate' for climate change action

Prince Charles: 'Millions are desperate' for climate change action

The Prince of Wales has warned that the climate crisis will "dwarf" the impactof coronavirus.

Charles, speaking via a recorded message from Birkhall in thegrounds of Balmoral, said that "swift and immediate action" needs to takeplace.


