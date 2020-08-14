Prince Charles: 'Millions are desperate' for climate change action

We're used to seeing the young Princes and Princesses whether it's a formal outings or the Duchess of Cambridge posting one of her own photos. But, do you know what Prince Charles looked like as a young lad or pick Princess Anne out as a baby? Report by Bassaneseg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
"The Crown" is one of Netflix most popular shows. Season four of the British drama is one of the most anticipated shows of the year. On Thursday, Netflix announced that season four of "The Crown" will start on November 15. According to CNN season four will take place at the end of the 1970s. The royal family is "preoccupied with safeguarding the line of succession by securing an appropriate bride for Prince Charles, who is still unmarried at 30.
The Prince of Wales will not renew his lease on his organic Home Farm,Clarence House has confirmed. Heir to the throne Charles has farmed at the1,000-acre plot near his country home Highgrove in Gloucestershire for 35years.
The Prince of Wales has visited the scene of the train crash in Aberdeenshire that killed three people on Wednesday morning.
Charles, who is known as the Duke of Rothesay when in Scotland, thanked emergency responders who were among the first on the scene of the derailment near Stonehaven.