'Schitt's Creek' sweep, Jennifer Aniston, Zendaya and more highlight virtual Emmy Awards
The 2020 Emmys were filled with highlights, from Jennifer Aniston extinguishing a fire to 'Schitt's Creek' and Zendaya making award show history.
2020 Emmys: The Most Memorable Moments | THR News'Schitt’s Creek' breaks an Emmys record, stars get political (for a good reason) and Zendaya makes history. Plus, a favorite ‘Friends’ reunion and Jennifer Aniston almost sets the stage on fire.
Schitt's Creek sweeps comedy categories at 2020 EmmysWatchmen, Succession and Schitt’s Creek were the big winners during apolitically charged Emmy Awards and a ceremony unlike any before. The biggestnight in US TV took place against the backdrop of a..
Schitt's Creek Cast Talk Historic Emmy Wins and How Their "Gentler World" Changed LGBTQ+ TV RomancesJust as the cast of Pop TV's Schitt's Creek swooped in to claim our hearts over its six-season run, the series turned Sunday night's Emmys into a "Schitt's Sweep." Celebrating the show's historic sweep..