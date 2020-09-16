Chairman Venkaiah Naidu condemns 'unruly behaviour' of MPs in Rajya Sabha

Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu has suspended 8 MPs for unruly behaviour on Sunday during the passage of the far bills in the upper house. The Members of Parliament who have been suspended are Derek O Brien, Sanjay Singh, Raju Satav, KK Ragesh, Ripun Bora, Dola Sen, Syed Nazir Hussain and Elamaran Karim. Naidu said that he was pained by what transpired in the Rajya Sabha on Sunday and said that the image of the Rajya Sabha has been tarnished. Naidu slammed the MPs for throwing papers, snatching the microphones and allegedly threatening and abusing Deputy Chairman Harivansh Singh. Opposition MPs raised slogans even as the Chairman was announcing their suspension. The ruckus on Sunday had started after the opposition demanded that the farm laws be sent to a select committee. Opposition has been alleging that the farm bills will hurt the interests of the farmers while the BJP has said that efforts are on to mislead farmers and has stated that MSP system will remain intact. Watch the full video for all the details.
Opposition MPs stormed the well of upper house and staged protest on September 20. TMC MP Derek O'brien approached the Dy chairman and brandished the rulebook. A scuffle also broke out between protesting MPs and RS staff over Dy Chair's microphone. The Rajya Sabha discussion was on the controversial farm laws when the fracas occurred. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also expressed his views on the ruckus in Parliament. “Whatever happened in Rajya Sabha during a debate on 2 agriculture-related bills, was saddening and highly shameful. Running the Parliament smoothly is the government's responsibility, but the Opposition's cooperation is also expected. The Opposition should perform its duty while adhering to Parliamentary protocol. This is expected from the Opposition. By planting a misconception among the common people, the farmers, there is an attempt to reap political dividends. This is not in keeping with healthy democratic tradition,” said Singh. Watch the full video for more.
Oppn MPs suspended over Rajya Sabha ruckus. 10 dead as building collapses in Maharashtra's Bhiwandi. India dominates heights, Rafales roar over Ladakh. Taj Mahal, Agra Fort reopen for visitors after 6 months. All the news and updates for you in this editorji playlist.
Mega protests by farmers were seen on the day the Parliament's Upper House cleared two of three contentious agriculture-related bills. The Rajya Sabha passed the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020. The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020 could not be taken up. Meanwhile, farmers - especially in Punjab and Haryana - blocked roads and highways, took out tractor rallies, and sat on dharnas, to oppose the new legislation which they believe will render the minimum support price (MSP) scheme ineffective and leave them at the mercy of big farmers and corporates. Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the government's outreach, and said that the MSP system is safe and the new legislations only aim to provide futuristic technology to farmers while freeing them from the grip of middlemen. However, there are some farmers who are not part of the agitation and support the bills. Watch the full video to know what they are saying.
