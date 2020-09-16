Chairman Venkaiah Naidu condemns 'unruly behaviour' of MPs in Rajya Sabha

Global  
 

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu condemned the 'unruly behaviour' of the MPs in the Upper House on September 20 and called it 'unfortunate'.

"It was a bad day for Rajya Sabha yesterday when some members came to the well of the House.

Deputy Chairman was physically threatened.

He was obstructed from doing his duty.

This is unfortunate and condemnable.

I suggest to MPs, please do some introspection," Said RS Chairman.


