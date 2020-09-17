Hundreds protest against local lockdowns and coronavirus restrictions in Madrid

Hundreds took to the streets of the Spanish capital on Sunday (September 20) to protest against local lockdowns and coronavirus restrictions.

The protest comes after Madrid regional government chief Isabel Díaz Ayuso announced that 37 of the worst-hit health districts in the region will be subject to lockdown restrictions in an attempt to curb the spread of coronavirus.

The new restrictions will be in place from Monday (September 21) and affect 850,000 people.