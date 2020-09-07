Transport Secretary: UK at tipping point with coronavirus

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps warns that young people “can be ill for very extended periods of time, months in fact”, whilst stressing the importance of the government’s new “rule of six”. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has announced that England is to start applying a regional approach to its quarantine policy for international arrivals. Report by Jonesia.
UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock was seen arriving at Parliament in London on Thursday (September 17), where he is expected to update MPs on new coronavirus restrictions being imposed in the north-east