Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Tour de France: With young winner Tadej Pogačar, thrilling race defies virus

Video Credit: Euronews English - Duration: 03:40s - Published
Tour de France: With young winner Tadej Pogačar, thrilling race defies virus

Tour de France: With young winner Tadej Pogačar, thrilling race defies virus

For towns and villages across France the Tour was a liberating and invigorating experience against the sombre backdrop of the pandemic.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Tadej Pogačar Tadej Pogačar Slovenian cyclist

Slovenian Pogacar's home village celebrates Tour victory [Video]

Slovenian Pogacar's home village celebrates Tour victory

People in Tadej Pogacar's home village celebrate one of their own claiming the Tour de France yellow jersey.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 01:31Published
Slovenians cheer Tadej Pogacar to Tour de France glory [Video]

Slovenians cheer Tadej Pogacar to Tour de France glory

VIDEO SHOWS: FANS, MANY OF THEM SLOVENIAN, LINING PARIS' CHAMPS ELYSEES TO WATCH TOUR DE FRANCE WINNER TADEJ POGACAR AND OTHER CYCLISTS AS THEY GO BY, SOUNDBITES FROM SLOVENIAN AND FRENCH FANS

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 02:44Published

Related news from verified sources

Vive le Tour! With young winner Tadej Pogacar, thrilling race defies virus

For towns and villages across France the Tour was a liberating and invigorating experience against...
euronews - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Slovenian Tadej Pogačar set to win Tour de France at just 21 [Video]

Slovenian Tadej Pogačar set to win Tour de France at just 21

In one of the most dramatic turnarounds in the race's history, Tadej Pogačar edged out the favourite, fellow Slovenian Primož Roglič.

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 01:10Published