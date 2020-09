Opposition seeking president's exit after disputed election calls for protests a day after hundreds of women were held.

Belarus opposition urges EU to move on sanctions The leader of the main opposition party in Belarus was in Brussels on Monday to apply pressure on the European Union to go ahead with sanctions against officials accused of election rigging. Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya sees no reason why sanctions now can't be pushed through. Adam Reed reports.

No Belarus sanctions by EU despite Tikhanovskaya plea Belarus' opposition leader makes a shocking presentation but EU foreign ministers still unable to agree on sanctions.

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union foreign ministers on Monday were weighing whether to impose sanctions on dozens of Belarus officials, including President..

Belarus: Opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya tells EU to be 'brave' on sanctions The opposition leader has called for a bolder response from the EU over Alexander Lukashenko's refusal to relax his grip on power.

