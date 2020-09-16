Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trending: Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston send fans wild by reuniting of Fast Times at Ridgemont High live table read, Cardi B in

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:22s - Published
Trending: Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston send fans wild by reuniting of Fast Times at Ridgemont High live table read, Cardi B in

Trending: Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston send fans wild by reuniting of Fast Times at Ridgemont High live table read, Cardi B in

In case you missed it, here's whats trending right now: Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston send fans wild by reuniting of Fast Times at Ridgemont High live table read, Cardi B insists she hasn't shed a tear over Offset divorce, and Dwayne Johnson rips off security gate with his bare hands after power outage.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Jennifer Aniston Jennifer Aniston American television and film actress

Jennifer Aniston gets help from her Friends with surprise Emmys reunion [Video]

Jennifer Aniston gets help from her Friends with surprise Emmys reunion

Jennifer Aniston hosted a mini Friends reunion during the 72nd Primetime EmmyAwards. The actress was joined at home by her former co-stars Courteney Coxand Lisa Kudrow after earlier making a surprise on-stage appearance alongsidehost Jimmy Kimmel.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:45Published
2020 Emmys: The Most Memorable Moments | THR News [Video]

2020 Emmys: The Most Memorable Moments | THR News

'Schitt’s Creek' breaks an Emmys record, stars get political (for a good reason) and Zendaya makes history. Plus, a favorite ‘Friends’ reunion and Jennifer Aniston almost sets the stage on fire.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 04:11Published

'Literal dumpster fire': Jennifer Aniston extinguishes fire at Emmys, ignites controversy

 The Emmys got off to a fiery start on Sunday night – literally – when Jennifer Aniston extinguished a small blaze in a trash can.
USATODAY.com

Cardi B Cardi B American rapper from New York

Cardi B Says She's Divorcing Offset Because She's Sick of Arguing

 To say Cardi B just opened up about her divorce would be an understatement, because she unloaded lots of feelings and frustrations on video. Cardi went on..
TMZ.com

Stars and Scars -- You Be the Judge

 Kanye West raised eyebrows again by talking about slavery, but this time comparing the music industry and the NBA to our blemished past ... and Cardi B's keepin'..
TMZ.com
Lizzo cheers up Cardi B with flowers [Video]

Lizzo cheers up Cardi B with flowers

Lizzo has sent Cardi B flowers after the Bodak Yellow hitmaker initiated a divorce from her husband Offset this week.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:47Published

Brad Pitt Brad Pitt American actor and film producer

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston's Reunion, DC's 'Harley Quinn' Renewed at HBO Max & More | THR News [Video]

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston's Reunion, DC's 'Harley Quinn' Renewed at HBO Max & More | THR News

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston unite with other big stars for a virtual table read of ‘Fast Times at Ridgemont High’ and DC’s animated breakout hit ‘Harley Quinn’ has been renewed by HBO Max. Here are today's (9/18) top stories.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 02:00Published

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston’s Fast Times Reunion Was Transcendently Steamy

 On Thursday night, Jimmy Kimmel brought together a slew of stars for a Zoom reading of Fast Times at Ridgemont High. While there were a million crazy things..
WorldNews
Exes Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt recreate flirty scene in virtual Fast Times reading [Video]

Exes Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt recreate flirty scene in virtual Fast Times reading

Exes Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt couldn't help but giggle as they recreated a flirty scene during a virtual reading of classic movie Fast Times at Ridgemont High on Thursday night.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:55Published

Dwayne Johnson Dwayne Johnson American actor and professional wrestler

The Rock Goes Full 'Black Adam' On Gate During Power Outage, ROCK SMASH!

 Whaddaya do when the power is out, you have to get to work and your electric-powered gate won't open?? If you're Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, you channel your..
TMZ.com

Dwayne Johnson back to work after recovering from COVID

 Hiram Garcia, a producer on Dwayne Johnson's films and his former brother-in-law, says the movie they were shooting before lockdown, "Red Notice," is going back..
USATODAY.com

The Rock's newest release: a photo book

 The latest release featuring Hollywood's best-paid star, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, isn't in theatres or on demand - it's a book featuring photos from his life..
USATODAY.com

Related news from verified sources

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston reunite for flirty scene in Fast Times at Ridgemont High celebrity table-read

So the Fast Times at Ridgemont High celebrity table-read for charity was streamed last night. Let’s...
Lainey Gossip - Published Also reported by •newKerala.comBelfast TelegraphJust JaredDNAE! OnlineMid-DayFOXNews.comUSATODAY.comAceShowbizOK! Magazine


Brad-Jen 'saved 2020' say fans after reunion

The Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston on-screen reunion for the ‘Fast Times At Ridgemont High’ table...
IndiaTimes - Published

'Fast Times at Ridgemont High' table read got awkward between Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston

Much like the great Marie Kondo, the internet loves a mess. Nothing breathes life into Twitter users...
Mashable - Published Also reported by •Just Jared



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston Reunite For 'Fast Times At Ridgemont High' Virtual Table Read [Video]

Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston Reunite For 'Fast Times At Ridgemont High' Virtual Table Read

The virtual table read was a fundraiser to provide COVID-19 relief to vulnerable communities.

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 00:40Published
Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt Get Flirty In Virtual 'Fast Times' Table Read [Video]

Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt Get Flirty In Virtual 'Fast Times' Table Read

It was the moment we were all waiting for: Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt's reunion during the virtual "Fast Times At Ridgemont High" table read. ET Canada breaks down the must-see moments from the..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 02:18Published
Virtual Table Read Of Fast Times At Ridgemont High [Video]

Virtual Table Read Of Fast Times At Ridgemont High

The virtual table read of Fast Times At Ridgemont High featured some of the biggest names in Hollywood raised money for COVID-19 relief.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:02Published