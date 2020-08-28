Global  
 

Rihanna teases star-studded lineup for 'Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2'

Rihanna teases star-studded lineup for ‘Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2’

Rihanna teases star-studded lineup for ‘Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2’

On September 17, Rihanna revealed the second installment of her ‘Savage x Fenty Fashion Show’.


Rihanna

Rihanna 'completely fine' after flipping over electric scooter

Rihanna 'completely fine' after flipping over electric scooter

Representatives for Rihanna have assured the star is "completely fine" after she was spotted with bruises on her face on Friday.

Rihanna wants to end the stigma surrounding skincare for men

Rihanna wants to end the stigma surrounding skincare for men

The singer and businesswoman launched her Fenty Skin brand last month as an extension of her successful Fenty Beauty range.

Rihanna Announces 'Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2' - See the Celebrity Performers & Models!

The Savage X Fenty show is happening again in 2020! Rihanna‘s fashion show will return to Amazon...
Rihanna invites Drag Race royalty Shea Couleé and Jaida Essence Hall to serve body-ody-ody at her Savage X Fenty Show

Rihanna has announced her Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 will star Drag Race royalty Shea Couleé and...
Rihanna bringing back Savage X Fenty show next month

Rihanna bringing back Savage X Fenty show next month

Rihanna is bringing back her Savage X Fenty show next month, as The Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 will hit Amazon Prime Video on October 2.

BTS' 'Today Show' Performance, Cardi B and Candace Owens' Beef & Billboard Latin Music Week Lineup Update | Billboard News

BTS' 'Today Show' Performance, Cardi B and Candace Owens' Beef & Billboard Latin Music Week Lineup Update | Billboard News

BTS lights up the 'Today Show' stage this morning (Sept. 10th), the feud between Cardi B and Candace Owens continues to heat up and 2020 Billboard Latin Music Week adds more new artists to the lineup.

Top 20 Celebs Who Clapped Back at Talk Show Hosts

Top 20 Celebs Who Clapped Back at Talk Show Hosts

These celebs who clapped back at talk show hosts took nothing sitting down. For this list, we’ll be looking at moments when famous people put talk show hosts in their place in a witty or poised..

