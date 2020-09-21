Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'Welcome to the PandEmmys!': A sweep for ‘Schitt’s Creek’, ‘Succession’ tops Emmy Awards

Video Credit: FRANCE 24 English - Duration: 01:32s - Published
'Welcome to the PandEmmys!': A sweep for ‘Schitt’s Creek’, ‘Succession’ tops Emmy Awards

'Welcome to the PandEmmys!': A sweep for ‘Schitt’s Creek’, ‘Succession’ tops Emmy Awards

'Welcome to the PandEmmys!': A sweep for ‘Schitt’s Creek’, ‘Succession’ tops Emmy Awards

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Schitt's Creek Schitt's Creek Canadian television series

A sweep for 'Schitt's Creek,' 'Succession' tops Emmy Awards

 "Schitt's Creek" was the talk of this year's Emmys with a historic comedy awards sweep. Other big winners included "Succession" for best drama series, "Watchmen"..
USATODAY.com
'Schitt's Creek' Wins Best Comedy Series | 2020 Emmys [Video]

'Schitt's Creek' Wins Best Comedy Series | 2020 Emmys

'Schitt's Creek took home the award for best comedy series at the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 00:51Published

Emmys 2020: 'Schitt's Creek' wins three awards, including honors for Eugene Levy, Catherine O'Hara

 The pandemic is forcing the 72nd Emmys to be the first virtual show ever. Sunday's awards – hosted by Jimmy Kimmel – honor TV's best and brightest.
USATODAY.com

Emmy Award Emmy Award American television production award

Jennifer Aniston gets help from her Friends with surprise Emmys reunion [Video]

Jennifer Aniston gets help from her Friends with surprise Emmys reunion

Jennifer Aniston hosted a mini Friends reunion during the 72nd Primetime EmmyAwards. The actress was joined at home by her former co-stars Courteney Coxand Lisa Kudrow after earlier making a surprise on-stage appearance alongsidehost Jimmy Kimmel.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:45Published

WandaVision’s first trailer resurrects Marvel’s Vision for Disney Plus TV debut

 Image: Disney Plus

Last night’s Emmys saw the arrival of the debut trailer for WandaVision, which could be the first major Marvel TV series to..
The Verge
Maya Rudolph wins first-ever Emmy Award for ‘Big Mouth’ role [Video]

Maya Rudolph wins first-ever Emmy Award for ‘Big Mouth’ role

On Thursday, during night four of the Creative Arts Emmys, Maya Rudolph won her first-ever Emmy.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:01Published

Related news from verified sources

A sweep for 'Schitt's Creek,' 'Succession' tops Emmy Awards

"Schitt's Creek" was the talk of this year's Emmys with a historic comedy awards sweep. Other big...
USATODAY.com - Published

Schitt’s Creek, Succession and Watchmen steal the show at the ‘Pandemmys’

The TV shows Schitt’s Creek, Succession and Watchmen were the big winners at the Emmy Awards on...
euronews - Published

Emmys 2020: A glitch-free technical triumph and thrilling Canadian comedy sweep

It was a historic night for the 72nd Emmy's, in more ways than one. Canadian comedy Schitt's Creek...
CBC.ca - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Schitt’s Creek The Big Winner In A Very Different Looking Emmys Awards Show [Video]

Schitt’s Creek The Big Winner In A Very Different Looking Emmys Awards Show

The Emmys wrestled with providing joy and hope as the pandemic and social injustice rages on all around it. With many of the acceptance speeches pointing towards the November presidential election as a..

Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO     Duration: 01:51Published
Schitt's Creek, Watchmen & Succession dominate virtual Primetime Emmys [Video]

Schitt's Creek, Watchmen & Succession dominate virtual Primetime Emmys

Schitt's Creek was a massive winner at the Primetime Emmys, picking up the first seven awards of Sunday's virtual ceremony.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:53Published
'Schitt's Creek' sweep, Jennifer Aniston, Zendaya and more highlight virtual Emmy Awards [Video]

'Schitt's Creek' sweep, Jennifer Aniston, Zendaya and more highlight virtual Emmy Awards

The 2020 Emmys were filled with highlights, from Jennifer Aniston extinguishing a fire to 'Schitt's Creek' and Zendaya making award show history.

Credit: USA Today Entertainment (Domesti     Duration: 01:15Published