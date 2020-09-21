'Welcome to the PandEmmys!': A sweep for ‘Schitt’s Creek’, ‘Succession’ tops Emmy Awards

Jennifer Aniston hosted a mini Friends reunion during the 72nd Primetime EmmyAwards. The actress was joined at home by her former co-stars Courteney Coxand Lisa Kudrow after earlier making a surprise on-stage appearance alongsidehost Jimmy Kimmel.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:45Published
The Emmys wrestled with providing joy and hope as the pandemic and social injustice rages on all around it. With many of the acceptance speeches pointing towards the November presidential election as a..
Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO Duration: 01:51Published