Felicity Jones and Kate McKinnon add tributes to RBG

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:47s - Published
Felicity Jones and Kate McKinnon add tributes to RBG

Felicity Jones and Kate McKinnon add tributes to RBG

English actress Felicity Jones and Comedian Kate McKinnon have added tributes to Ruth Badar Ginsburg, who has died from cancer at the age of 87.


(CNN) Felicity Jones, who played late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg in the film "On the Basis of Sex," is honoring the woman whose story she brought to the big screen. "She will be missed not only as a beacon of light in these difficult times but for her razor sharp wit and extraordinary humanity. I will miss her deeply.

'A real-life superhero': 'SNL' star Kate McKinnon pays tribute to Ruth Bader Ginsburg

 Kate McKinnon is paying her respects to Supreme Court Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. The 'SNL' star remembered RBG as "a robed crusader."
USATODAY.com
