Felicity Jones and Kate McKinnon add tributes to RBG

Felicity Jones: RBG 'Taught Us All So Much'



(CNN) Felicity Jones, who played late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg in the film "On the Basis of Sex," is honoring the woman whose story she brought to the big screen. "She will be missed not only as a beacon of light in these difficult times but for her razor sharp wit and extraordinary humanity. I will miss her deeply.

