Moment child rescued from underneath debris of collapsed building in western India

This is the moment a child was rescued from under a heap of rubble after a three-storey residential building collapsed in Maharashtra's Bhiwandi, western India.

A team of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) officials rescued the young child, said to be four years old, from underneath a heap of debris on Monday (September 21) at around 3:40 am local time.

Footage shows the team of rescue officials holding the boy, moments after he was pulled out alive from the debris, and washing his body with a bottle of water.

At least 10 people have been killed and several others injured.

NDRF officials said 29 people were pulled out from the debris and that 10 were dead and 19 alive.