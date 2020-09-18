Watch: Suspended MPs protest in front of Gandhi statue in Parliament

Opposition parties' MPs along with the suspended MPs staged protest in the Parliament premises on September 21. The protest was against the suspension of eight MPs by Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu today. MPs were suspended for their 'unruly behavior' in the Upper House on September 20.
Rajya Sabha MP V. Muraleedharan said that the House cannot function in the presence of non-members. "The suspended members have no right to be in the House. The House cannot function with the presence of non-members," said Muraleedharan. Meanwhile, Deputy Chairman Harivansh urged suspended MPs to not take part in the House proceedings. "I urge the members named by the Rajya Sabha Chairman to not take part in the House proceedings," said Harivansh.
BJP MP Rupa Ganguly staged protest in front of Mahatma Gandhi's statue in the Parliament premises on September 21. Ganguly was protesting against the drug abuse in the Bollywood industry and the 'Me Too' case over Anurag Kashyap. She accused Mumbai Police of remaining silent on the atrocities of the industry. Ganguly said, "Mumbai film industry kills people, makes them drug addict, and keep insulting woman but nobody is doing anything. Mumbai Police remains silent."
Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party MPs continued demonstration in front of Mahatma Gandhi statue in Parliament premises over the demand of CBI inquiry into Amaravati capital land and FIBER NET scam on September 19. MPs also held placards for probe into Antarvedi Temple incident. Rajya Sabha member AAR Reddy said, "Opposition is damaging image of Andhra. There is an SIT and a cabinet sub-committee which found some clear disNationalcrepancies. We want a probe into these."
Farmers of Haryana blocked National Highway-09 during the protest against the new agricultural Bills. Farmers also held 'road roko' protest in Jind and Ambala. "8 DSP, 20 inspectors and 800 police personnel has been deployed in to maintain law and order," said Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), of Jind City, Dharambir Kumar. "Protesters are allowed for peaceful demonstration but will take strict action violates," DSP added. The bills got passed in the Lok Sabha on September 17. It is on table in Rajya Sabha. Congress opposed the bill in Parliament.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid foundation stone of nine highway projects in Bihar. The foundation stone laying ceremony took place via video conferencing on September 21. PM Modi also inaugurated 'Har Gaon Mein Optical Fibre' project. This project will work towards connecting 45,945 villages of Bihar through Optical Fibre Internet Service. While addressing at the event, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar spoke on ruckus created by MPs of opposition parties in Rajya Sabha yesterday (September 20) during discussion on the agriculture bills. CM Kumar said, "It is highly condemnable and wrong as there is a way to put forward your views. Also, the farm bills that have been passed in Parliament are in favor of farming sector."
Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu has suspended 8 MPs for unruly behaviour on Sunday during the passage of the far bills in the upper house. The Members of Parliament who have been suspended are Derek O Brien, Sanjay Singh, Raju Satav, KK Ragesh, Ripun Bora, Dola Sen, Syed Nazir Hussain and Elamaran Karim. Naidu said that he was pained by what transpired in the Rajya Sabha on Sunday and said that the image of the Rajya Sabha has been tarnished. Naidu slammed the MPs for throwing papers, snatching the microphones and allegedly threatening and abusing Deputy Chairman Harivansh Singh. Opposition MPs raised slogans even as the Chairman was announcing their suspension. The ruckus on Sunday had started after the opposition demanded that the farm laws be sent to a select committee. Opposition has been alleging that the farm bills will hurt the interests of the farmers while the BJP has said that efforts are on to mislead farmers and has stated that MSP system will remain intact. Watch the full video for all the details.
Opposition MPs stormed the well of upper house and staged protest on September 20. TMC MP Derek O'brien approached the Dy chairman and brandished the rulebook. A scuffle also broke out between protesting MPs and RS staff over Dy Chair's microphone. The Rajya Sabha discussion was on the controversial farm laws when the fracas occurred. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also expressed his views on the ruckus in Parliament. “Whatever happened in Rajya Sabha during a debate on 2 agriculture-related bills, was saddening and highly shameful. Running the Parliament smoothly is the government's responsibility, but the Opposition's cooperation is also expected. The Opposition should perform its duty while adhering to Parliamentary protocol. This is expected from the Opposition. By planting a misconception among the common people, the farmers, there is an attempt to reap political dividends. This is not in keeping with healthy democratic tradition,” said Singh. Watch the full video for more.
