Watch: Suspended MPs protest in front of Gandhi statue in Parliament

After being suspended from the Rajya Sabha for two weeks, the MPs protested in front of the Gandhi statue in Parliament.

The MPs were suspended for unruly behavior in the house on Sunday ahead of the passage of the farm bills.

The MPs who were suspended are Derek O Brien, Sanjay Singh, Rajeev Satav, KK Ragesh, Ripun Bora, Dola Sen, Syed Nazir Hussain and Elamaran Karim.

The Rajya Sabha chairman had said that the MPs had tarnished the image of the upper house and said that he was pained by what transpired on Sunday.

Naidu also slammed the MPs for throwing papers, snatching the microphones and allegedly threatening and abusing Deputy Chairman Harivansh Singh.

The MPs refused to leave the house despite suspension which led to further chaos in the house.

The opposition argues that the farm bills will harm the farmers while the BJP has maintained that the bills are in the interests of the farmers.

They have also reiterated that the bills will not impact MSP or APMCs in any way.

The government has said that the protesting farmers have been misled by the opposition parties.

Watch the full video for all the details.


