California continues its wildfire battle

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 00:49s - Published
The Bobcat Fire in the San Gabriel Mountains northeast of Los Angeles is spreading rapidly in high winds, leaving more than 91,000 acres scorched.

Sky Cornell, from the Los Angeles County Fire Department said the blaze was becoming very dense.


Guess Who This Frizzy Female Turned Into!

 Before this teased out tot was acting in an iconic performance for a memorable '90s film, she was just another blonde beauty taking her school photos in San..
TMZ.com

California wildfires: Fire likely to grow from wind, low humidity

 The destruction wrought by a wind-driven wildfire in the mountains northeast of Los Angeles approached 404sq km Sunday, burning structures, homes and a nature..
New Zealand Herald

California firefighters struggle to put out massive Bobcat fire

 Firefighters in southern California are battling one of the largest wildfires ever to hit Los Angeles County. The Bobcat fire has ravaged nearly 100 acres with..
CBS News

Trump's WeChat app store ban delayed by California judge

 The news adds yet another buffer in the ongoing app battle between the U.S. and China.
USATODAY.com

Firefighter dies in California wildfire sparked by gender reveal

 The death toll from the unrelenting Western wildfires continues to climb as officials confirm the death of a firefighter who was killed battling the El Dorado..
CBS News

Los Angeles sheriffs: Black man was shot to death by deputies after he grabbed a pistol

 Los Angeles County's sheriff says the shooting, which has provoked protests, occurred in any area plagued by crime and guns.
 
USATODAY.com

Strong Winds Fanning Flames Trigger Evacuation Of California Desert Communities [Video]

Strong Winds Fanning Flames Trigger Evacuation Of California Desert Communities

A wildfire burning for nearly two weeks in mountains northeast of Los Angeles has engulfed some homes in desert communities there on Saturday. On Sunday, strong and increasingly erratic winds prompted authorities to issue new evacuation orders for residents of those same areas. The winds pushed the Bobcat Fire toward foothill communities in the Antelope Valley after churning all the way across the San Gabriel Mountains.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:34Published

California's largest-ever wildfire grows to 7,50,000 acres

The August Complex Fire, which became California's largest ever wildfire this week, has merged with...
Mid-Day - Published


Massive Wildfire Burns Trees in Forest Along Highway [Video]

Massive Wildfire Burns Trees in Forest Along Highway

A massive wildfire broke out in a forest along a highway in the U.S. county of El Dorado in California. The fire spread and burnt the flora of the area. A squirrel was seen on the highway, confused and..

Credit: Jukin Media     Duration: 01:11Published
California firefighter killed while battling El Dorado fire [Video]

California firefighter killed while battling El Dorado fire

A tragic development out of California. The U.S. forest service says a firefighter was killed last night while battling the El Dorado fire.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:23Published
Hellish scenes as crews battle California's El Dorado Fire [Video]

Hellish scenes as crews battle California's El Dorado Fire

As the wrath of the El Dorado fire reached highway 38 near the community of Angelus Oak, California, firefighters took action suppressing the fire to keep it from crossing the road, as seen in this..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:12Published