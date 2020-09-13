California continues its wildfire battle

A wildfire burning for nearly two weeks in mountains northeast of Los Angeles has engulfed some homes in desert communities there on Saturday. On Sunday, strong and increasingly erratic winds prompted authorities to issue new evacuation orders for residents of those same areas. The winds pushed the Bobcat Fire toward foothill communities in the Antelope Valley after churning all the way across the San Gabriel Mountains.
