Shapps: Quick action required to tackle second virus wave

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has said that "it is important to act quickly" to tackle a second coronavirus wave.

The government is considering further lockdown measures as numbers of new Covid-19 cases have grown and are showing no sign of slowing.

Report by Blairm.

