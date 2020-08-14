Shapps: Quick action required to tackle second virus wave

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps warns that young people “can be ill for very extended periods of time, months in fact”, whilst stressing the importance of the government’s new “rule of six”. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Workers in the City of London today gave their verdict on the possibility of a lockdown in the capital. Mayor Sadiq Khan will meet with local London council leaders today to discuss possible new restrictions, which they would then put to government ministers.
CNN reports Department of Health and Human Services Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs Michael Caputo was fond of sending nasty emails to employees. A close ally of President Donald Trump, Caputo repeatedly sent complaints about how the CDC was handling a media request to the agency's director. According to emails shared with CNN, it was in an apparent attempt to intimidate an agency communications official.
British newspaper The Guardian analyzed user engagement with six popular anti-vaccination Facebook pages from July to August. According to Business Insider, the number of users engaging with 'anti-vaxxer' content more than tripled during that period, from 12,000 to 42,000. Facebook said the analysis wasn't reflective of the platform as a whole. The social media platform added that it took down 7 million pieces of misinformation related to COVID-19 between April and June.