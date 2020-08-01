Vallance and Whitty arrive ahead of Downing Street briefing

The number of people that can attend social gatherings will be slashed to sixin England following a rise in coronavirus cases across the UK. From Monday,people will not be allowed to meet in large groups at private homes, parks,pubs and restaurants, although there are some exemptions. It comes afterEngland's chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty and chief scientificadviser Sir Patrick Vallance agreed urgent action is needed after the numberof daily positive cases rose to almost 3,000. Meanwhile, in Scotland, up toeight people are allowed to meet indoors, while groups of 15 from up to fivehouseholds are permitted outdoors, but people should maintain a socialdistance. In Wales, up to 30 people can meet outdoors and in Northern Irelandthe number is 15.
Chief Medical Officer for England Professor Chris Whitty says missing school is worse than catching coronavirus for children.
England's chief medical officer, Prof Chris Whitty, warned the nation had"probably reached near the limit or the limits" of what can be done to reopensociety, meaning trade-offs may be needed to allow pupils to return toclassrooms next month as planned. Professor Graham Medley, a member of theScientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage), said ministers might have toconsider closing pubs in England in order for lessons to start again nextmonth.
Ministers have arrived to Downing Street to attend the weekly cabinet meeting as the latest round of Brexit negotiations get underway and the government prepare a new bill which could see amendments made to the EU Withdrawal Agreement Act.
Stella Moris has arrived at Downing Street to deliver a petition against the extradition of her fiancé Julian Assange. Ms Moris was accompanied by Rebecca Vincent from Reporters Without Borders. Both women were refused entry to Downing Street.
The UK would be first in line for a coronavirus vaccine developed by OxfordUniversity if it was proven to be effective, Downing Street has said. It comesafter reports Donald Trump is considering granting emergency authorisation forit to be deployed in the US.
Pressure is mounting on the Government over its handling of the exams system after thousands of pupils in England had their results downgraded. It comes as protesters gathered outside Downing Street on Friday chanting for Education Secretary Gavin Williamson to be sacked.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has left 10 Downing Street to attend Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons today.
Boris Johnson has set out how coronavirus rules are to be enforced at a press briefing in 10 Downing Street. The prime minister said: "The public wants to see stronger enforcement of the rules which are already in place".
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has left 10 Downing Street for the first Prime Minister's Questions (PMQs) since the summer recess.
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has said that "it is important to act quickly" to tackle a second coronavirus wave. The government is considering further lockdown measures as numbers of new Covid-19 cases have grown and are showing no sign of slowing.
Workers in the City of London today gave their verdict on the possibility of a lockdown in the capital. Mayor Sadiq Khan will meet with local London council leaders today to discuss possible new restrictions, which they would then put to government ministers.
CNN reports Department of Health and Human Services Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs Michael Caputo was fond of sending nasty emails to employees. A close ally of President Donald Trump, Caputo repeatedly sent complaints about how the CDC was handling a media request to the agency's director. According to emails shared with CNN, it was in an apparent attempt to intimidate an agency communications official.