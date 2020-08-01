Vallance and Whitty arrive ahead of Downing Street briefing

The government's Chief Scientific Advisor Sir Patrick Vallance and Chief Medical Officer (CMO) for England Professor Chris Whitty have arrived at 10 Downing Street ahead of their televised briefing.

Report by Blairm.

