Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

KC women leaders reflect on Ruth Bader Ginsburg legacy

Video Credit: 41 Action News - Duration: 01:53s - Published
KC women leaders reflect on Ruth Bader Ginsburg legacy

KC women leaders reflect on Ruth Bader Ginsburg legacy

KC women leaders reflect how Ruth Bader Ginsburg inspired their personal & professional lives

HERE IN KANSAS CITY, AGROUP OF WOMENGATHERED TO REMEMBER-- SHARE STORIES -- ANDHONOR GINSBURG.41 ACTION NEWSREPORTER ANDRESGUTIERREZ SHARES WHATSHE MEANT TO MANY INOUR AREA.Andres Gutierrez/ReportingIn her lifetime Supreme CourtJustice Ruth Bader Ginsburginspired and shaped the livesof so many women personallyand professionally.Some of those women, herein Kansas City, gathered inprivate and personal spacesto reflect./Lauren Thompson/owner of ThrivePilates & Movement Studio"the way he reacted I thoughtsomebody like in our familyhad died.."LAUREN THOMPSONNEVER MET RUTH BADERGINSBURG.BUT FOR HER,GINSBURG'S PASSING ISPROFOUND.Lauren Thompson/owner of ThrivePilates & Movement Studio/We as women need thispersonal intimateconversations with each otherto healTHOMPSON, ANENTREPRENEUR,RESPECTS THE WAYGINSBURG BALANCEDWORK AND FAMILY.Lauren Thompson/owner of ThrivePilates & Movement Studio/I started my business before iwas a mom and i had my sona few years ago, and thatthat's a tough experience.

Youknow, there's a lot of, there'salot of small businesses forwomen that don't make itthrough that."TO GET THROUGH THOSETIMES--SHE LEANS ONANOTHER GROUP"INNOVATEHER KC"A GROUP LAURENCONAWAY FOUNDED TOSUPPORT AND SERVEWOMEN LEADERS IN OURCOMMUNITY.SOME OF THEIR 3-THOUSAND MEMBERSGATHERED ON SUNDAY.Lauren Conaway/Founder & CEO,InnovateHER KCWhat's Next, how do wefigure out what our countrylooks like without Ruth BaderGinsburg?

How do we honorher with action and makingsure that we are carrying onthe work that she paved theway for us to do?GINSBURG INSPIREDEMILY WEBER TO RUN FOROFFICE.Emily Weber/Democratic Candidatefor Missouri House ofRepresentatives Districtshe fought for equality foreveryone.

Right now, in ourstate in our country.

We donot have equality for allSarah Shipley/CEO of ShipleyCommunications/And we want to make sure weget toward a more perfectunion which is what shewanted and to make sure thateveryone is equal under thelaw.WHO WILL REPLACEGINSBURG IS UNCLEAR...BUT FOR NOW, SO MANYARE RECOGNIZING ANDHONORING THIS PIONEERIN THE NATION'S HIGHESTCOURT.Lauren Thompson/owner of ThrivePilates & Movement Studio/I think there's a lot of littlebackyard meetings happeningaround this country right now.IN KANSAS CITY.

ANDRESGUTIERREZ.

41 ACTIONNEWS.




You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

World Leaders Pay Tribute To Ruth Bader Ginsburg And Her Legacy

World Leaders Pay Tribute To Ruth Bader Ginsburg And Her Legacy Watch VideoShe made her name in Washington. But Ruth Bader Ginsburg's legacy resonates well-beyond...
Newsy - Published Also reported by •CBS NewsSBS


Ruth Bader Ginsburg leaves legacy as champion of women's equality

She fought for equal rights, both before and after she joined the bench.
CBS News - Published Also reported by •TIME


Women Leaders Laud RBG's Influence in Their Lives, and Thank Her

Ruth Bader Ginsburg's life and legacy was a guiding light for American women who dared to break the...
Newsmax - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

How Ruth Bader Ginsburg Made A Lasting Impact On American Jurisprudence [Video]

How Ruth Bader Ginsburg Made A Lasting Impact On American Jurisprudence

It was no secret that Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's age and frail health were working against her. However, the death of this larger than life figure still came as a shock to Americans...

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:34Published
Congresswoman Donna Shalala: Ruth Bader Ginsburg 'Was A Giant' In Women's Rights [Video]

Congresswoman Donna Shalala: Ruth Bader Ginsburg 'Was A Giant' In Women's Rights

CBS4's Karli Barnett spoke with the congresswoman about her friendship with the late Supreme Court justice.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:12Published
Political Battle Underway Following Death Of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg [Video]

Political Battle Underway Following Death Of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

CBS4's Natalie Brand reports Senate leaders are at odds over whether the seat should be filled before the election.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:51Published