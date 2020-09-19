KC women leaders reflect on Ruth Bader Ginsburg legacy

Video Credit: 41 Action News - Duration: 01:53s - Published 1 minute ago

HERE IN KANSAS CITY, AGROUP OF WOMENGATHERED TO REMEMBER-- SHARE STORIES -- ANDHONOR GINSBURG.41 ACTION NEWSREPORTER ANDRESGUTIERREZ SHARES WHATSHE MEANT TO MANY INOUR AREA.Andres Gutierrez/ReportingIn her lifetime Supreme CourtJustice Ruth Bader Ginsburginspired and shaped the livesof so many women personallyand professionally.Some of those women, herein Kansas City, gathered inprivate and personal spacesto reflect./Lauren Thompson/owner of ThrivePilates & Movement Studio"the way he reacted I thoughtsomebody like in our familyhad died.."LAUREN THOMPSONNEVER MET RUTH BADERGINSBURG.BUT FOR HER,GINSBURG'S PASSING ISPROFOUND.Lauren Thompson/owner of ThrivePilates & Movement Studio/We as women need thispersonal intimateconversations with each otherto healTHOMPSON, ANENTREPRENEUR,RESPECTS THE WAYGINSBURG BALANCEDWORK AND FAMILY.Lauren Thompson/owner of ThrivePilates & Movement Studio/I started my business before iwas a mom and i had my sona few years ago, and thatthat's a tough experience.

Youknow, there's a lot of, there'salot of small businesses forwomen that don't make itthrough that."TO GET THROUGH THOSETIMES--SHE LEANS ONANOTHER GROUP"INNOVATEHER KC"A GROUP LAURENCONAWAY FOUNDED TOSUPPORT AND SERVEWOMEN LEADERS IN OURCOMMUNITY.SOME OF THEIR 3-THOUSAND MEMBERSGATHERED ON SUNDAY.Lauren Conaway/Founder & CEO,InnovateHER KCWhat's Next, how do wefigure out what our countrylooks like without Ruth BaderGinsburg?

How do we honorher with action and makingsure that we are carrying onthe work that she paved theway for us to do?GINSBURG INSPIREDEMILY WEBER TO RUN FOROFFICE.Emily Weber/Democratic Candidatefor Missouri House ofRepresentatives Districtshe fought for equality foreveryone.

Right now, in ourstate in our country.

We donot have equality for allSarah Shipley/CEO of ShipleyCommunications/And we want to make sure weget toward a more perfectunion which is what shewanted and to make sure thateveryone is equal under thelaw.WHO WILL REPLACEGINSBURG IS UNCLEAR...BUT FOR NOW, SO MANYARE RECOGNIZING ANDHONORING THIS PIONEERIN THE NATION'S HIGHESTCOURT.Lauren Thompson/owner of ThrivePilates & Movement Studio/I think there's a lot of littlebackyard meetings happeningaround this country right now.IN KANSAS CITY.

ANDRESGUTIERREZ.

41 ACTIONNEWS.