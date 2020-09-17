Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Moment man rescued from underneath rubble of collapsed building in western India

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 00:19s - Published
Moment man rescued from underneath rubble of collapsed building in western India

Moment man rescued from underneath rubble of collapsed building in western India

This is the moment a man was rescued from under a heap of rubble after a three-storey residential building collapsed in Maharashtra's Bhiwandi, western India.

A team of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) officials rescued the 38-year-old man from underneath a heap of debris on Monday (September 21).

The team of rescue officials can be heard clapping as the man is being pulled from the under the rubble.

At least 10 people have been killed and several others injured.


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Moment child rescued from underneath debris of collapsed building in western India [Video]

Moment child rescued from underneath debris of collapsed building in western India

This is the moment a child was rescued from under a heap of rubble after a three-storey residential building collapsed in Maharashtra's Bhiwandi, western India. A team of National Disaster Response..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:43Published
Neighbours use bathtub to rescue baby stranded in floods [Video]

Neighbours use bathtub to rescue baby stranded in floods

This is the heartwarming moment a baby trapped inside a flooded house with her father was rescued using a bathtub. Neighbours helped a family evacuate their house when the flash floods from tropical..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:00Published
Heart-stopping moment neighbours rescue toddler from 40ft high balcony ledge [Video]

Heart-stopping moment neighbours rescue toddler from 40ft high balcony ledge

This is the heart-stopping moment neighbours climbed a four-storey building to save a toddler stuck on a balcony. The two-year old girl was seen tiptoeing precariously along the 40ft high concrete..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:09Published