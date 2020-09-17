Moment man rescued from underneath rubble of collapsed building in western India

This is the moment a man was rescued from under a heap of rubble after a three-storey residential building collapsed in Maharashtra's Bhiwandi, western India.

A team of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) officials rescued the 38-year-old man from underneath a heap of debris on Monday (September 21).

The team of rescue officials can be heard clapping as the man is being pulled from the under the rubble.

At least 10 people have been killed and several others injured.