Llamas Make Food Deliveries to Remote Residents Video Credit: Buzz60 - Duration: 00:46s - Published 4 minutes ago Llamas Make Food Deliveries to Remote Residents Wow, talk about a special delivery! A llama is making food deliveries to remote places in Wales to help locals during the coronavirus pandemic. Buzz60’s Mercer Morrison has the story. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this