'Watchmen,' 'Succession' win big at virtual Emmys

Media family saga "Succession," dystopian drama "Watchmen," and feel-good comedy "Schitt's Creek" dominated the Emmy Awards on Sunday in a show sprinkled with jokes about the coronavirus pandemic, political jibes and appeals for racial justice.

Gloria Tso has more.


