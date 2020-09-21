'Watchmen,' 'Succession' win big at virtual Emmys

Media family saga "Succession," dystopian drama "Watchmen," and feel-good comedy " Schitt's Creek " dominated the Emmy Awards on Sunday in a show sprinkled with jokes about the coronavirus pandemic, political jibes and appeals for racial justice.

Maya Rudolph wins first-ever Emmy Award for ‘Big Mouth’ role On Thursday, during night four of the Creative Arts Emmys, Maya Rudolph won her first-ever Emmy.

Image: Disney Plus Last night’s Emmys saw the arrival of the debut trailer for WandaVision, which could be the first major Marvel TV series to..

Jennifer Aniston gets help from her Friends with surprise Emmys reunion Jennifer Aniston hosted a mini Friends reunion during the 72nd Primetime EmmyAwards. The actress was joined at home by her former co-stars Courteney Coxand Lisa Kudrow after earlier making a surprise on-stage appearance alongsidehost Jimmy Kimmel.

'Schitt's Creek' Wins Best Comedy Series | 2020 Emmys 'Schitt's Creek took home the award for best comedy series at the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday.

"Schitt's Creek" was the talk of this year's Emmys with a historic comedy awards sweep. Other big winners included "Succession" for best drama series, "Watchmen"..

Watchmen, Succession and Schitt’s Creek were the big winners during a politically charged Emmy...

Los Angeles Times The first ever virtual Emmys were the perfect awards for our times https://t.co/bRZWJqem89 1 hour ago

Searching for a Better World Emmys 2020: Who won big at the first virtual ceremony - Los Angeles Times https://t.co/zTobyMcaj7 1 hour ago

emilia j villarroel RT @latimes : The first ever virtual Emmys were the perfect awards for our times https://t.co/bRZWJqem89 52 minutes ago

Anil Chandy RT @inkl : Despite having to adapt to a global pandemic, the 72nd Emmy Awards delivered praise to a range of television shows and actors. @g … 48 minutes ago