Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Susan Collins of Maine oppose a confirmation vote before the Nov.

Will a Supreme Court vote happen pre-election? Two GOP senators say no

THIS MORNING, THE MEMORIAL FORJUSTICE RUTH BADER GINSBURGRUTH BADER GINSBURG CONTINUESTO GROW OUTSIDE THE SUPREMECOURT.

MANY PARENTS BROUGHTTHEIR CHILDREN TO PAYRESPECTS.

THEY SAY THEY WANTTO TEACH THEM LESSONS ABOUTGINSBURG'S FIGHT FOR WOMEN'SRIGHTS AND EQUAL RIGHTS.PEOPLE HAVE LEFT FLOWERS,LETTERS AND STONES, A JEWISHTRADITION THAT IS SEEN AS MOREPERMANENT THAN LEAVINGFLOWERS.

GINSBURG DIED FROMCOMPLICATIONS OF CANCER AT THEAGE OF 87.ALSO FOLLOWING TRADITION,BLACK WOOL HAS BEEN DRAPEDOVER HER COURTROOM CHAIR, THECOURT BENCH AND THE DOORLEADING INTO THE MARBLECOURTROOM.

THE FLAGS ON THEBUILDINGS FRONT PLAZA WILL BEKEPT AT HALF STAFF FOR 30DAYS.

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMPSAYS HE WILL PICK A WOMAN TOFILL GINSBURG'S SEAT.

THISCOMES AFTER G-O- P SENATORSFROM MAINE AND ALASKA BOTHHAVE COME OUT AND SAID THEYWOULD NOT SUPPORT A VOTE AHEAD