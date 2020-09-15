Taj Mahal reopens as India's coronavirus cases soar



Oppn MPs suspended over Rajya Sabha ruckus. 10 dead as building collapses in Maharashtra's Bhiwandi. India dominates heights, Rafales roar over Ladakh. Taj Mahal, Agra Fort reopen for visitors after 6 months. All the news and updates for you in this editorji playlist. India Covid-19: Taj Mahal reopens after longest shutdown The iconic monument was closed in March to halt the spread of coronavirus.

BBC News 6 hours ago CM Yogi renames Agra's Mughal museum after Maratha icon Chhatrapati Shivaji



Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on September 14 announced that the under-construction Mughal museum in Agra city will be renamed after Maratha icon Chhatrapati Shivaji. Yogi Adityanath in his three-year rule had changed the names of several places including Allahabad, now known as Prayagraj. Hotel and Restaurant Association, Director Rakesh Roshan said, "I don't think changing name will have an impact on tourism. It is a political gimmick. Agra is famous across the world for Taj Mahal."