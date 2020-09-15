Global  
 

Taj Mahal reopens as India's coronavirus cases soar

Taj Mahal reopens as India's coronavirus cases soar
Taj Mahal reopens as India's coronavirus cases soar

EJ Espresso: Rafales roar over Ladakh; Bhiwandi building collapse [Video]

EJ Espresso: Rafales roar over Ladakh; Bhiwandi building collapse

Oppn MPs suspended over Rajya Sabha ruckus. 10 dead as building collapses in Maharashtra's Bhiwandi. India dominates heights, Rafales roar over Ladakh. Taj Mahal, Agra Fort reopen for visitors after 6 months. All the news and updates for you in this editorji playlist.

India Covid-19: Taj Mahal reopens after longest shutdown

 The iconic monument was closed in March to halt the spread of coronavirus.
CM Yogi renames Agra's Mughal museum after Maratha icon Chhatrapati Shivaji [Video]

CM Yogi renames Agra's Mughal museum after Maratha icon Chhatrapati Shivaji

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on September 14 announced that the under-construction Mughal museum in Agra city will be renamed after Maratha icon Chhatrapati Shivaji. Yogi Adityanath in his three-year rule had changed the names of several places including Allahabad, now known as Prayagraj. Hotel and Restaurant Association, Director Rakesh Roshan said, "I don't think changing name will have an impact on tourism. It is a political gimmick. Agra is famous across the world for Taj Mahal."

India's iconic Taj Mahal reopens after 6 months with strict restrictions due to COVID-19 [Video]

India's iconic Taj Mahal reopens after 6 months with strict restrictions due to COVID-19

India's iconic Taj Mahal is set to reopen after a nearly six-month hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Footage shows the attraction with workers clothed in protective gear as some punters make..

