Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Rajya Sabha: 8 MPs suspended over unruly behaviour during passage of farm bills, refuse to leave

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 01:27s - Published
Rajya Sabha: 8 MPs suspended over unruly behaviour during passage of farm bills, refuse to leave

Rajya Sabha: 8 MPs suspended over unruly behaviour during passage of farm bills, refuse to leave

Eight opposition members were suspended from the Rajya Sabha over the Ruckus that unfolded in the Rajya Sabha yesterday during the passing of controversial farm bills, but they refused to leave.

The members, including Trinamool Congress's Derek O'Brien, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)'s Sanjay singh, Congress's Rajeev Satav and CPM's KK Ragesh, were told they had displayed unruly behavior especially with the Chair and gross disorderly conduct.

The refusal of the suspended members to leave the house caused multiple adjournments of the Rajya Sabha.

The opposition said the members should have been given a chance to explain, but the Rajya Sabha said the decision was based on a government motion.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Venkaiah Naidu studying footage, unruly Rajya Sabha MPs may face strict action

Opposition MPs who have been charged with unruly behaviour and who heckled deputy chairman Harivansh...
IndiaTimes - Published

Opposition behaviour shameful, say Rajnath, 5 other senior mantris

Coming out strongly in support of Rajya Sabha deputy chairman Harivansh, six senior ministers,...
IndiaTimes - Published

Rajya Sabha suspends 8 opposition MPs

Eight opposition members from Congress, CPI(M), Trinamool Congress and AAP were suspended for their...
Hindu - Published


Tweets about this

ForGod_Sake

P a n d a ✿ RT @OvaisSultanKhan: Not these opposition Parliamentarians, but the Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh should be suspended for his illeg… 18 seconds ago

lightsarestupid

yashomati RT @htTweets: 8 opposition MPs, including TMC's Derek O’Brien and AAP’s Sanjay Singh, were suspended from #RajyaSabha for a week for their… 6 minutes ago

sathiamoorthy_n

Sathiamoorthy சத்தியமூர்த்தி RT @TVMohandasPai: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu Suspends Eight Opposition MPs Over Unruly Behaviour Presented In The Rajya Sabha. Righ… 9 minutes ago

pblkw

prasun banerjee RT @BjpdhdistTroy: 8 MPs Suspended For Rajya Sabha Chaos Over Farm Bills, Refuse To Leave #KillerTMC https://t.co/JmUaC3I13q 9 minutes ago

BangaloreMirror

Bangalore Mirror ICYMI: Derek O'Brien, Sanjay Singh and Rajiv Satav among eight Opposition MPs suspended from Rajya Sabha over rucku… https://t.co/z4gk7Q4EEw 13 minutes ago

payalmehta100

Payal Mehta/પાયલ મેહતા/ पायल मेहता/ পাযেল মেহতা RT @CNNnews18: #KisanPolitics - 8 MPs Suspended For Rajya Sabha Chaos Over Farm Bills. @payalmehta100 with details Join the broadcast wi… 17 minutes ago

KAdhikaari

Kailash Adhikari Dramatic scenes played out in the Rajya Sabha on Sunday soon over the debate on agricultural bills. After that, 8 o… https://t.co/iZsfUCRo9D 19 minutes ago

pragnik

Narendra Modi news RT @eOrganiser: Derek O'Brien, Sanjay Singh and 6 other Opposition MPs suspended over unruly behaviour in Rajya Sabha amounting to insult o… 24 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Watch: Suspended MPs protest in front of Gandhi statue in Parliament [Video]

Watch: Suspended MPs protest in front of Gandhi statue in Parliament

After being suspended from the Rajya Sabha for two weeks, the MPs protested in front of the Gandhi statue in Parliament. The MPs were suspended for unruly behavior in the house on Sunday ahead of the..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:01Published
Farm bills are in favor of farming sector: CM Nitish Kumar [Video]

Farm bills are in favor of farming sector: CM Nitish Kumar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid foundation stone of nine highway projects in Bihar. The foundation stone laying ceremony took place via video conferencing on September 21. PM Modi also inaugurated..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:24Published
Suspended MPs stage protest in Parliament premises over their suspension [Video]

Suspended MPs stage protest in Parliament premises over their suspension

Opposition parties' MPs along with the suspended MPs staged protest in the Parliament premises on September 21. The protest was against the suspension of eight MPs by Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:29Published