Rajya Sabha: 8 MPs suspended over unruly behaviour during passage of farm bills, refuse to leave

Eight opposition members were suspended from the Rajya Sabha over the Ruckus that unfolded in the Rajya Sabha yesterday during the passing of controversial farm bills, but they refused to leave.

The members, including Trinamool Congress's Derek O'Brien, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)'s Sanjay singh, Congress's Rajeev Satav and CPM's KK Ragesh, were told they had displayed unruly behavior especially with the Chair and gross disorderly conduct.

The refusal of the suspended members to leave the house caused multiple adjournments of the Rajya Sabha.

The opposition said the members should have been given a chance to explain, but the Rajya Sabha said the decision was based on a government motion.