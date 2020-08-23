Eight Men Out Movie (1988) - John Cusack, John Mahoney, Michael Rooker Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 02:18s - Published 4 minutes ago Eight Men Out Movie (1988) - John Cusack, John Mahoney, Michael Rooker Eight Men Out Movie trailer (1988) - Plot synopsis: A dramatization of the Black Sox scandal when the underpaid Chicago White Sox accepted bribes to deliberately lose the 1919 World Series. Director: John Sayles Writers: Eliot Asinof, John Sayles Stars: John Cusack, John Mahoney, Michael Rooker, Clifton James, Michael Lerner, Christopher Lloyd, Charlie Sheen, David Strathairn, D. B. Sweeney Genre: Drama, History 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources The Suicide Squad Movie - Roll Call



The Suicide Squad Movie - Roll Call - YOU. ARE. NOT. READY. But here we go anyway! Buckle up for the ultimate character reveals from @JamesGunn's #TheSuicideSquad. #DCFanDome THE SUICIDE SQUAD, A.. Credit: Teaser Trailer Duration: 01:52 Published on August 24, 2020 The Butler movie (2013) - Forest Whitaker, David Banner, Michael Rainey Jr.



The Butler movie trailer (2013) - LEE DANIELS' THE BUTLER tells the story of a White House butler (Academy Award®-winner Forest Whitaker) who served eight American presidents over three decades. The.. Credit: Teaser Trailer Duration: 02:39 Published on August 23, 2020

