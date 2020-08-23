Global  
 

Eight Men Out Movie (1988) - John Cusack, John Mahoney, Michael Rooker

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 02:18s - Published
Eight Men Out Movie trailer (1988) - Plot synopsis: A dramatization of the Black Sox scandal when the underpaid Chicago White Sox accepted bribes to deliberately lose the 1919 World Series.

Director: John Sayles Writers: Eliot Asinof, John Sayles Stars: John Cusack, John Mahoney, Michael Rooker, Clifton James, Michael Lerner, Christopher Lloyd, Charlie Sheen, David Strathairn, D.

B.

Sweeney Genre: Drama, History


