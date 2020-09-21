Twilight Zone The Movie (1983) - Dan Aykroyd, Albert Brooks, Vic Morrow Teaser Trailer - Duration: 01:16s - Published 2 days ago Video Credit:- Duration: 01:16s - Published Twilight Zone The Movie (1983) - Dan Aykroyd, Albert Brooks, Vic Morrow Twilight Zone The Movie (1983) - Trailer - Plot synopsis: Four horror and science fiction segments, directed by four famous directors, each of them being a new version of a classic story from Rod Serling's landmark television series. Directors: Joe Dante, John Landis, George Miller Writers: John Landis, George Clayton Johnson, Richard Matheson Stars: Dan Aykroyd, Albert Brooks, Vic Morrow 0

