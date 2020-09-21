|
|
|
Schitt's Creek took home all seven awards at the Emmy awards
Video Credit: Bang Media
- Duration: 00:58s - Published
Schitt's Creek took home all seven awards at the Emmy awards
'Schitt's Creek' swept the board at the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday (20.09.20), taking home all seven awards in the comedy categories.
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
'Schitt's Creek' managed to sweep seven awards in comedy so far, with 'Watchmen' taking home four...
DNA - Published
Also reported by •IndiaTimes •Just Jared
|
Beloved comedy series Schitt‘s Creek has shattered records with a clean sweep at the Emmy Awards,...
PinkNews - Published
Also reported by •Just Jared
|
"Schitt's Creek" was the talk of this year's Emmys with a historic comedy awards sweep. Other big...
USATODAY.com - Published
Also reported by •Newsday
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources
|