Sir Patrick Vallance: UK could see 50,000 cases a day by mid-October unless action is taken

The UK could be facing 50,000 new Covid-19 cases a day by mid-October, leadingto 200 deaths a day a month later if the current rate of infection is nothalted, the Government’s chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance haswarned.



The government's Chief Scientific Advisor Sir Patrick Vallance has warned that the UK could be facing 50,000 new Covid-19 cases a day by mid-October leading to 200 deaths a day a month later if the current rate of infection is not halted.



The government's Chief Scientific Advisor Sir Patrick Vallance and Chief Medical Officer (CMO) for England Professor Chris Whitty have arrived at 10 Downing Street ahead of their televised briefing.



The number of people that can attend social gatherings will be slashed to six in England following a rise in coronavirus cases across the UK. From Monday, people will not be allowed to meet in large groups at private homes, parks, pubs and restaurants, although there are some exemptions. It comes after England's chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty and chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance agreed urgent action is needed after the number of daily positive cases rose to almost 3,000. Meanwhile, in Scotland, up to eight people are allowed to meet indoors, while groups of 15 from up to five households are permitted outdoors, but people should maintain a social distance. In Wales, up to 30 people can meet outdoors and in Northern Ireland the number is 15.