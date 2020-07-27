Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Sir Patrick Vallance: UK could see 50,000 cases a day by mid-October unless action is taken

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:30s - Published
Sir Patrick Vallance: UK could see 50,000 cases a day by mid-October unless action is taken

Sir Patrick Vallance: UK could see 50,000 cases a day by mid-October unless action is taken

The UK could be facing 50,000 new Covid-19 cases a day by mid-October, leadingto 200 deaths a day a month later if the current rate of infection is nothalted, the Government’s chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance haswarned.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Patrick Vallance Patrick Vallance British medical doctor

Chief scientific advisor warns of Covid-19 deaths [Video]

Chief scientific advisor warns of Covid-19 deaths

The government's Chief Scientific Advisor Sir Patrick Vallance has warned that the UK could be facing 50,000 new Covid-19 cases a day by mid-October leading to 200 deaths a day a month later if the current rate of infection is not halted. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:36Published
Vallance and Whitty arrive ahead of Downing Street briefing [Video]

Vallance and Whitty arrive ahead of Downing Street briefing

The government's Chief Scientific Advisor Sir Patrick Vallance and Chief Medical Officer (CMO) for England Professor Chris Whitty have arrived at 10 Downing Street ahead of their televised briefing. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:14Published
What are the new rules on social gatherings? [Video]

What are the new rules on social gatherings?

The number of people that can attend social gatherings will be slashed to sixin England following a rise in coronavirus cases across the UK. From Monday,people will not be allowed to meet in large groups at private homes, parks,pubs and restaurants, although there are some exemptions. It comes afterEngland's chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty and chief scientificadviser Sir Patrick Vallance agreed urgent action is needed after the numberof daily positive cases rose to almost 3,000. Meanwhile, in Scotland, up toeight people are allowed to meet indoors, while groups of 15 from up to fivehouseholds are permitted outdoors, but people should maintain a socialdistance. In Wales, up to 30 people can meet outdoors and in Northern Irelandthe number is 15.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:17Published

Related news from verified sources

UK could see 200 deaths a day by mid-November unless action is taken – Vallance

The UK could be facing 50,000 new Covid-19 cases a day by mid-October, leading to 200 deaths a day a...
Belfast Telegraph - Published

UK could face 50,000 covid cases a day and 200 deaths a day following that

UK could face 50,000 covid cases a day and 200 deaths a day following that In a grim warning to the nation, Chief Scientific Advisor Sir Patrick Vallance warned cases could hit...
Daily Record - Published


Tweets about this

KarrieMoen

Karrie Esther Moen RT @SkyNews: Sky's @ashishskynews has the latest after Sir Patrick Vallance warned the UK could have 49,000 new daily cases of #COVID19 if… 10 seconds ago

janelythell

Jane Lythell RT @itvnews: Britain could be facing 50,000 new Covid-19 cases a day by mid-October leading to 200 deaths a day a month later if the curren… 26 seconds ago

WizePenguin

William Dekmetzian UK could face 50,000 Covid cases and 200 deaths a day if surge in infections continues, Sir Patrick Vallance warns https://t.co/7zqY80hdRY 48 seconds ago

supazeez

adóbò láwìn RT @SkyNewsBreak: Chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance says the UK could face 49,000 new cases a day by 13 October and 200 deaths… 1 minute ago

KarrieMoen

Karrie Esther Moen RT @SkyNews: "It's possible that some vaccine could be available at the end of the year". CSA Patrick Vallance says a vaccine could be ava… 2 minutes ago

intel_spam

Post Inteligence RT @TheSun: Coronavirus is NOT getting weaker and second wave could see 200 deaths a day by November, Chris Whitty warns https://t.co/PsPp8… 2 minutes ago

ImeneBedjaoui

Imene Bedjaoui RT @BBCNews: “The epidemic is doubling roughly every seven days” UK's chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance warns if this continue… 2 minutes ago

katelaity

Professor Strange 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 RT @FinancialTimes: In a televised address from 10 Downing Street, Chris Whitty, England’s chief medical officer, and Patrick Vallance, chi… 3 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

50,000 new daily cases by mid-October at current rate [Video]

50,000 new daily cases by mid-October at current rate

There could be almost 50,000 daily new cases of coronavirus by the middle of October and 200 deaths a day by mid-November, the government’s chief scientific adviser has warned.

Credit: Yahoo News     Duration: 00:46Published
Sir Patrick Stewart has been writing his autobiography in lockdown [Video]

Sir Patrick Stewart has been writing his autobiography in lockdown

Sir Patrick Stewart has been writing his autobiography in lockdown.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:55Published