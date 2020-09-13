|
|
|
‘I’ve Lost 37 Friends To Coronavirus – And 36 Were Black'
Hesketh Benoit has lost 37 people in his life to coronavirus since March.
Nearly all were Black.
He is calling on the government to respond to the disproportionate affect of the pandemic on the BAME community.
|
|
|
|
|
|