Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

‘I’ve Lost 37 Friends To Coronavirus – And 36 Were Black'

Video Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO - Duration: 02:29s - Published
‘I’ve Lost 37 Friends To Coronavirus – And 36 Were Black'

‘I’ve Lost 37 Friends To Coronavirus – And 36 Were Black'

Hesketh Benoit has lost 37 people in his life to coronavirus since March.

Nearly all were Black.

He is calling on the government to respond to the disproportionate affect of the pandemic on the BAME community.


You Might Like


Tweets about this

MPapaschlong

Marcie Vincent I’m lost for words....let down by the government #BlackLivesMatterUK "37 people I know personally have died of Covi… https://t.co/bkFnw6iBy5 3 hours ago

SheriSm03351028

Sheri Smith @realDonaldTrump and I lost two friends due to Coronavirus here in lake city Florida since 1985 5 hours ago

nikaiiiMe

Nikki Sienna RT @YongChavezLA: 20% of US nurses who died due to COVID are Filipinos. If your have relatives/friends who support Trump, PLEASE have a hea… 8 hours ago

t1disabeach

T1disabeach💙😷✊🏼💍 U.S. Covid-19 Death Toll Surpasses 200,000 Those who laughed at me in March when I said this would be worse than… https://t.co/7SE3oQdO3x 8 hours ago

klyde0scope

BELIEVETHATSHITMOFO RT @klyde0scope: Trust me cause I never got a #coronavirus bailout Why was my business less important then the millionaires that got a bail… 10 hours ago

klyde0scope

BELIEVETHATSHITMOFO Trust me cause I never got a #coronavirus bailout Why was my business less important then the millionaires that got… https://t.co/YtNRWFV20Q 10 hours ago

skylw61974

TooStrong2BQuiet We have crossed the threshold of 200k dead from Coronavirus. I am thinking about all of those who have lost family… https://t.co/lqd2l3dpjm 11 hours ago

FlorenceOnochie

Florence Onochie Let us Remember and Recognize victims of Hurricanes, protests, coronavirus, victims of different disasters and othe… https://t.co/MmjzNk9dPR 13 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Attorney General Barr defends comments he previously made [Video]

Attorney General Barr defends comments he previously made

Attorney General Barr claims coronavirus lockdowns are "the greatest intrusion on civil liberties since slavery". Barr is also defending remarks he made about the leaders of the Black Lives Matter..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 01:57Published
Job fair goes virtual to help local men get set up for success to enter or return to the workplace [Video]

Job fair goes virtual to help local men get set up for success to enter or return to the workplace

The Coronavirus Pandemic has left thousands without work, causing people to scramble to make ends meet. As of Thursday, September 4th, the week of from Sunday, August 30 - Thursday, September 4, a..

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 02:27Published
The Black Republican Trump Called 'My African-American' Is Trump's No Longer [Video]

The Black Republican Trump Called 'My African-American' Is Trump's No Longer

In June, 2016, Gregory Cheadle attended a rally by then-presidential candidate Donald Trump in Redding, California. Cheadle stood out as a Black Republican, and even more so since Trump referred to..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:40Published