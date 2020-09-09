Global  
 

‘Sushant case not suicide’: BJP’s Rupa Ganguly protests against Bollywood

BJP MP Rupa Ganguly protested outside Parliament against the alleged malpractices in the industry.

She held posters slamming the industry and said that the industry was pushing people towards drugs.

Ganguly cited the allegations leveled by Payal Ghosh against Anurag Kashyap and said that these people make big statements but harass women.

She questioned the Mumbai police as well and accused it of turning a blind eye to the vices in the film industry.

She also said that Sushant Singh Rajput and Disha Salian had not committed suicide.

Rupa Ganguly’s protest comes days after BJP MP Ravi Kishan said that drug use is rampant in the industry and lauded NCB action in the matter.

Actor turned MP Jaya Bachchan slammed Ravi Kishan and others who have been questioning the film industry saying that the whole industry should not be tarnished for the actions of a few.

Jaya Bachchan had also lashed out at Kangana Ranaut for calling Bollywood a gutter that needs to be cleaned up.

Watch the full video for all the details.


