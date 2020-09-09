‘Sushant case not suicide’: BJP’s Rupa Ganguly protests against Bollywood

BJP MP Rupa Ganguly staged protest in front of Mahatma Gandhi's statue in the Parliament premises on September 21. Ganguly was protesting against the drug abuse in the Bollywood industry and the 'Me Too' case over Anurag Kashyap. She accused Mumbai Police of remaining silent on the atrocities of the industry. Ganguly said, "Mumbai film industry kills people, makes them drug addict, and keep insulting woman but nobody is doing anything. Mumbai Police remains silent."
A sculptor in Asansol, West Bengal has created a wax statue of Sushant Singh Rajput as a mark of tribute to the late Bollywood actor. The sculptor, Sukanto Roy has unveiled the wax statue at his museum and people have been coming in to get a glimpse of the statue. Some were also seen taking pictures with the wax statue of Sushant Singh Rajput. The sculptor is reportedly a big fan of the late actor. Roy has also created the wax statue of other famous personalities including actor Amitabh Bachchan and Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli at his museum. Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai apartment on 14th June, 2020. CBI, ED and NCB are probing different angles of the case. Sushant’s family has alleged that Rhea Chakraborty and his family of abetment to suicide and siphoning off the actor’s money. Rhea, her brother Showik and some others are also under the custody of the NCB in connection with the drug angle of the Sushant death case. Watch the full video for all the details.
As the Berlin Film Festival became the first major festival to do away with the distinction between male and female acting award categories, is India ready to follow suit? Join HT City Spotlight as acclaimed filmmakers Hansal Mehta, Alankrita Srivastava, Ruchi Narain and actor Sayani Gupta discuss if we can do away with gender divisions when it comes to awarding best performances. It also raises important questions whether the award ceremonies and the film industry are ready to give representation to the LGBTQI community and move beyond the gender binaries.There is, of course, the pertinent question regarding the credibility of award shows in India and if they have the heft to drive a positive change. In this edition of HT City Spotlight, we put the focus on the world of entertainment and whether awards can be harbingers of change in India.
Opposition parties' MPs along with the suspended MPs staged protest in the Parliament premises on September 21. The protest was against the suspension of eight MPs by Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu today. MPs were suspended for their 'unruly behavior' in the Upper House on September 20.
After being suspended from the Rajya Sabha for two weeks, the MPs protested in front of the Gandhi statue in Parliament. The MPs were suspended for unruly behavior in the house on Sunday ahead of the passage of the farm bills. The MPs who were suspended are Derek O Brien, Sanjay Singh, Rajeev Satav, KK Ragesh, Ripun Bora, Dola Sen, Syed Nazir Hussain and Elamaran Karim. The Rajya Sabha chairman had said that the MPs had tarnished the image of the upper house and said that he was pained by what transpired on Sunday. Naidu also slammed the MPs for throwing papers, snatching the microphones and allegedly threatening and abusing Deputy Chairman Harivansh Singh. The MPs refused to leave the house despite suspension which led to further chaos in the house. The opposition argues that the farm bills will harm the farmers while the BJP has maintained that the bills are in the interests of the farmers. They have also reiterated that the bills will not impact MSP or APMCs in any way. The government has said that the protesting farmers have been misled by the opposition parties. Watch the full video for all the details.
Amid tussle between Jaya Bachchan and Ravi Kishan over Bollywood drug row. Jaya Prada supported Ravi Kishan by saying, "I completely support Ravi Kishan ji's remarks about saving youth from the problem of drug trafficking/addiction. We need to raise our voice against the use of drugs and we need to save our youth. I think Jaya Bachchan ji is doing politics over the issue."
Shiv Sena waded into the row over alleged drug abuse in Bollywood. Sena's Sanjay Raut commented on Jaya Bachchan's speech in Parliament. Actor-turned-politician Jaya Bachchan had indirectly slammed Kangana Ranaut. Bachchan had said that people who got famous via film industry called it 'gutter'. Ranaut has alleged that 99% people who work in Bollywood have been exposed to drugs. A day earlier, actor and BJP MP Ravi Kishan had also raised the same topic in Lok Sabha. “Jaya Bachchan put forth her stand in Rajya Sabha. This was necessary. The (film) industry is like cultural heritage. It's so old. The entire nation is connected to the entertainment sector. Some people are spreading bad things about the industry. This isn't defaming only the industry, but also the nation's culture and tradition. Drugs racket etc etc. Is this only in the (film) industry? Isn't this present in politics, in other sectors? If this is going on in all areas then it is the responsibility of the government, as well as ours, to stop it. This is what Jaya ji said. The film industry is being defamed because of a few people. This industry gives employment to 5 lakh people - from top to bottom. The people who are trying to finish this must be stopped. Only Jaya Bachchan can speak on this without apprehension,” said Raut.
"It saddens me and didn't expect such words from Anurag Kashyap," said actor-turned-politician Ravi Kishan after he was accused of consuming marijuana in his early days. "I didn't expect such words from Anurag Kashyap. It's no secret I am a devotee of Shiva so I chant his name. I am saddened he would not support me on this issue on the war on drugs," said Kishan.
Lawyer of actress Payal Gosh on September 20 said that she is going to file a complaint at Oshiwara Police Station on September 21 against filmmaker Anurag Kashyap. "Payal Ghosh has decided to lodge an FIR against the accused. We will file a complaint at Oshiwara Police Station tomorrow. We are doing paperwork today. She has decided that she will lodge FIR against Anurag Kashyap," said Payal Ghosh's Lawyer.
Actor Payal Ghosh accused filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of sexual assault. She alleged that the incident happened during the making of Bombay velvet. “When I met him for the first time at his place, he was very nice to me. But during the second meeting at his place, he made me feel very uncomfortable. The incident still haunts me.” However, Anurag took to twitter to deny all claims and called them baseless. Meanwhile, Ghosh also got a response from the chairperson of National Commission for Women. Rekha Sharma asked Ghosh to send her a detailed complaint on the matter. Watch the full video for more details.
