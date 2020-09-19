GINSBURG LEGACY: With Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's death -- What is the future for the Affordable Care Act
With Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's death -- What is the future for the Affordable Care Act
☆L████L██L██████☆ RT @BarackObama: Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg fought to the end, through her cancer, with unwavering faith in our democracy and its ideals.… 1 minute ago
Willie Bates RT @DougJonesHQ: Tomorrow at 10 AM CT, Doug is live on Facebook with Lilly Ledbetter, Alabama native and champion for equal pay, as we reme… 8 minutes ago
Jucker Marlise RT @ObamaFoundation: "Ruth Bader Ginsburg fought to the end, through her cancer, with unwavering faith in our democracy and its ideals. Tha… 9 minutes ago
MIT CIS RT @MIT_SHASS: We join the nation in mourning the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg—and in profound gratitude for her life: with her dee… 14 minutes ago
Wellesley Club of Dallas RT @wellesleySV: @wellesleySV is holding a follow-up to our Supreme Court Lecture with Barbara Creed ‘66 last week. This coming Wednesday,… 17 minutes ago
The Legacy of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader GinsburgThe Legacy of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg
KC women leaders reflect on Ruth Bader Ginsburg legacyKC women leaders reflect how Ruth Bader Ginsburg inspired their personal & professional lives
Vigil at Himmel Park honors Justice Ruth Bader GinsburgDozens gather to remember icon Supreme Court Justice and write to Senators