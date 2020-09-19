New report puts Florida judge on shortlist of Supreme Court nominees

[NFA] Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden urged Senate Republicans not to vote on any candidate nominated to the Supreme Court as the November election approaches, calling his rival Donald Trump's plan an "exercise of raw political power." This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.
CNN reports Joe Biden made false claims in a Sunday speech. In the speech, Biden urged Senate Republicans to let the winner of the presidential election fill the new Supreme Court vacancy. CNN reports that Biden made several false / inaccurate claims. Biden argued that it would be inappropriate for him to release a list of prospective Supreme Court nominees, as Trump did in the past.