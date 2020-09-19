New report puts Florida judge on shortlist of Supreme Court nominees

Biden's False Claims



CNN reports Joe Biden made false claims in a Sunday speech. In the speech, Biden urged Senate Republicans to let the winner of the presidential election fill the new Supreme Court vacancy. CNN reports that Biden made several false / inaccurate claims. Biden argued that it would be inappropriate for him to release a list of prospective Supreme Court nominees, as Trump did in the past.

