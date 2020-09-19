Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

New report puts Florida judge on shortlist of Supreme Court nominees

Video Credit: ABC Action News - Duration: 01:18s - Published
New report puts Florida judge on shortlist of Supreme Court nominees

New report puts Florida judge on shortlist of Supreme Court nominees

A South Florida judge is reported to be among the shortlist of nominees to fill the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's seat.

Story: https://bit.ly/3iTeO0O


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Florida Florida State in the southeastern United States

Battleground Tracker: Florida race tightens, Trump has edge in Texas

 In a poll finished before news of Ginsburg's death, Biden's lead in Florida has shrunk since July, while Trump maintains a small edge in Texas.
CBS News

Why thousands of starfish washed up on Florida's Navarre Beach after Hurricane Sally

 Thousands of starfish washed up on Navarre Beach after Hurricane Sally, a grim parting gift from the tropical cyclone that devastated the Florida Panhandle..
USATODAY.com
Bolts start Stanley Final series [Video]

Bolts start Stanley Final series

Bolts start Stanley Cup Final series. Bars see boost to business.

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 02:11Published

Ruth Bader Ginsburg Ruth Bader Ginsburg United States Supreme Court Justice

The Legacy of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg [Video]

The Legacy of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

The Legacy of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:57Published

Ruth Bader Ginsburg: What's next with the Supreme Court vacancy?

 Republican efforts to fill Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's seat after her death are likely to move swiftly this week, with US President Donald Trump..
New Zealand Herald
Biden blasts Trump's Supreme Court plan [Video]

Biden blasts Trump's Supreme Court plan

[NFA] Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden urged Senate Republicans not to vote on any candidate nominated to the Supreme Court as the November election approaches, calling his rival Donald Trump's plan an "exercise of raw political power." This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:49Published

Trump and Democrats Brace for Showdown Over Supreme Court Seat

 The president’s determination to confirm a replacement for Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg before the election set lawmakers on a collision course as Congress..
NYTimes.com

Supreme Court of the United States Supreme Court of the United States Highest court in the United States

Biden's False Claims [Video]

Biden's False Claims

CNN reports Joe Biden made false claims in a Sunday speech. In the speech, Biden urged Senate Republicans to let the winner of the presidential election fill the new Supreme Court vacancy. CNN reports that Biden made several false / inaccurate claims. Biden argued that it would be inappropriate for him to release a list of prospective Supreme Court nominees, as Trump did in the past.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:47Published

Maharashtra govt files plea in SC over its Maratha quota stay order

 The Maharashtra government has filed an application before a larger bench of the Supreme Court, seeking vacation of the apex court's stay on implementation of..
IndiaTimes

Supreme Court cancels NLSIU Bengaluru's law entrance exam NLAT 2020; admissions through CLAT

 The Supreme Court on Monday disapproved of a separate entrance exam by the National Law School of India University (NLSIU), Bengaluru and quashed its..
DNA

Will the Senate Follow Its Own Precedent?

 President Trump wants a vote on his next Supreme Court nominee “without delay”: This is your morning tip sheet.
NYTimes.com

Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Will a Supreme Court vote happen pre-election? Two GOP senators say no [Video]

Will a Supreme Court vote happen pre-election? Two GOP senators say no

epublican Sens. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Susan Collins of Maine oppose a confirmation vote before the Nov. 3 election.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 00:50Published
Allegheny Co. Judge Kim Clark Reacts To Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Death [Video]

Allegheny Co. Judge Kim Clark Reacts To Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Death

Judge Clark released a statement on Saturday about the passing of the late Supreme Court justice.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:24Published
This GOP Senator Says If Nominated To Replace RBC, 'It's Time For Roe v. Wade To Go' [Video]

This GOP Senator Says If Nominated To Replace RBC, 'It's Time For Roe v. Wade To Go'

The death of Supreme Court Justice and liberal icon Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Friday has gotten President Donald Trump's Rolodex spinning. According to CNN, Trump has updated a roster of more than 20..

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:41Published