Prince Charles warns climate change impact will 'dwarf' the coronavirus crisis without action

Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:44s - Published
Prince Charles has recorded a message to highlight the urgent need for action to tackle climate change.


The Prince of Wales has warned that the climate crisis will "dwarf" the impactof coronavirus. Charles, speaking via a recorded message from Birkhall in thegrounds of Balmoral, said that "swift and..

Prince William is set to make his first TED Talk appearance next month to discuss climate change alongside the likes of Jaden Smith, Chris Hemsworth, and Don Cheadle.

"If you change your city, you're changing the world," says Eric Garcetti, mayor of Los Angeles and chair of C40 Cities, a network of the world's megacities committed to tackling the climate crisis. He..

