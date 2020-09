Bad Bunny Holds Concert On Truck Driving Through NYC CBS 2 New York - Duration: 00:27s - Published 42 seconds ago Video Credit:- Duration: 00:27s - Published Bad Bunny Holds Concert On Truck Driving Through NYC The Puerto Rican singer and rapper rolled through the Bronx and Washington Heights performing atop a semi-truck. 0

