Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Miami-Dade Police Captain Killed In Crash In Cooper City

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 00:52s - Published
Miami-Dade Police Captain Killed In Crash In Cooper City
Tyrone White is the father of New England Patriots running back James White.

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Father Of Patriots Running Back James White, Miami-Dade Police Captain Died In Cooper City Crash

Tyrone White, the father of New England Patriots running back James White who was also a Miami-Dade...
cbs4.com - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Thai protesters break police barricade to storm scared royal field [Video]

Thai protesters break police barricade to storm scared royal field

Hundreds of Thai protesters broke through a police human shield to storm a 'sacred' royal field. The crowd marched from the Thammasat University campus while being joined by supporters as they..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:07Published
City Police Looking For Suspect In Aggravated Assault [Video]

City Police Looking For Suspect In Aggravated Assault

City Police Looking For Suspect In Aggravated Assault

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 00:26Published
FMPD Police Chief accused of misusing city purchasing card [Video]

FMPD Police Chief accused of misusing city purchasing card

Chief Derrick Diggs, with the Fort Myers Police Department, is being accused of misusing resources that belong to the city.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 00:54Published