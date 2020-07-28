COVID-19 halts Eddie Murphy's return to stand-up

Brad Pitt Scores Emmy Nomination



The actor on Tuesday scored an Emmy nomination in the outstanding guest actor in a comedy series category for playing Fauci on "Saturday Night Live," a role that came to fruition after Fauci made a public casting suggestion. Pitt is nominated alongside Luke Kirby ("The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"), the late Fred Willard ("Modern Family"), Dev Patel ("Modern Love"), Adam Driver ("SNL") and Eddie Murphy ("SNL").

