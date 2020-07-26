Woman Arrested At New York-Canadian Border In Ricin Incident
There's new information this morning on the envelope that was mailed to the White House containing the poison ricin.
Police Looking For Man Accused Of Trying To Rape Woman On Upper East Side Subway PlatformA witness provided police with cell phone video of the incident.
Police Officer Shot Responding To Potential Domestic Violence Incident In Orange CountyMiddletown police said the uniformed officer was on a routine patrol when he stopped to assist a woman who asked for help.
Police Looking For Man Suspected In Pattern Of Robberies Targeting Women In Bronx NeighborhoodPolice said the first incident happened around 7 p.m. on July 5, when a man allegedly punched a 44-year-old woman, then ran off with her groceries and apartment keys.