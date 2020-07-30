Everything you need to know about Schitt’s Creek

The Canadian seriesscooped nine Emmys in total – seven at Sunday night’s awards show and two atthe Creative Arts Emmys held last week.

Schitt’s Creek ended earlier this year after a six-series run, but the comedyshow has said farewell with a memorable 2020 Emmys ' haul.

The Mandalorian was one of the first shows to premiere on Disney’s streaming service when it launched in November 2019, and now it’s the reason Disney Plus..

Maya Rudolph won a Creative Arts Emmy for her "SNL" role as Kamala Harris, and a ceremony gaffe crowned Jason Bateman instead of Ron Cephas Jones.

Maya Rudolph wins first-ever Emmy Award for ‘Big Mouth’ role On Thursday, during night four of the Creative Arts Emmys, Maya Rudolph won her first-ever Emmy.

'Watchmen,' 'Succession' win big at virtual Emmys Media family saga "Succession," dystopian drama "Watchmen," and feel-good comedy "Schitt's Creek" dominated the Emmy Awards on Sunday in a show sprinkled with jokes about the coronavirus pandemic, political jibes and appeals for racial justice. Gloria Tso has more.

Jennifer Aniston and more big stars were passed over during Sunday's Emmy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.

The ceremony went ahead despite the coronavirus pandemic, with all the nominees watching from home.