Everything you need to know about Schitt’s Creek

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:25s - Published
Schitt’s Creek ended earlier this year after a six-series run, but the comedyshow has said farewell with a memorable 2020 Emmys' haul.

The Canadian seriesscooped nine Emmys in total – seven at Sunday night’s awards show and two atthe Creative Arts Emmys held last week.


Emmy Award Emmy Award American television production award

Emmy Awards 2020: Schitt's Creek wins nine awards at the Emmys

 The ceremony went ahead despite the coronavirus pandemic, with all the nominees watching from home.
BBC News

Emmys 2020: The biggest losers (including Netflix), on an unusual night

 Jennifer Aniston and more big stars were passed over during Sunday's Emmy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.
USATODAY.com

ShowBiz Minute: Emmys, 'Nomadland,' US Box Office

 A sweep for 'Schitt's Creek,' 'Succession' tops Emmy Awards; Chloé Zhao's 'Nomadland' wins TIFF People's Choice Award; Outlook not improving for beleaguered US..
USATODAY.com
'Watchmen,' 'Succession' win big at virtual Emmys [Video]

'Watchmen,' 'Succession' win big at virtual Emmys

Media family saga "Succession," dystopian drama "Watchmen," and feel-good comedy "Schitt's Creek" dominated the Emmy Awards on Sunday in a show sprinkled with jokes about the coronavirus pandemic, political jibes and appeals for racial justice. Gloria Tso has more.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:03Published

Creative Arts Emmy Award

Maya Rudolph wins first-ever Emmy Award for ‘Big Mouth’ role [Video]

Maya Rudolph wins first-ever Emmy Award for ‘Big Mouth’ role

On Thursday, during night four of the Creative Arts Emmys, Maya Rudolph won her first-ever Emmy.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:01Published

Maya Rudolph wins Creative Arts Emmy as Kamala Harris; Jason Bateman given Ron Cephas Jones' award

 Maya Rudolph won a Creative Arts Emmy for her "SNL" role as Kamala Harris, and a ceremony gaffe crowned Jason Bateman instead of Ron Cephas Jones.
USATODAY.com

Disney Plus won its first Emmy awards last night, thanks to The Mandalorian

 The Mandalorian was one of the first shows to premiere on Disney’s streaming service when it launched in November 2019, and now it’s the reason Disney Plus..
The Verge

