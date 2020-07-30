Everything you need to know about Schitt’s Creek
Everything you need to know about Schitt’s Creek
Schitt’s Creek ended earlier this year after a six-series run, but the comedyshow has said farewell with a memorable 2020
Emmys' haul.
The Canadian seriesscooped nine Emmys in total – seven at Sunday night’s awards show and two atthe
Creative Arts Emmys held last week.
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
'Watchmen,' 'Succession' win big at virtual Emmys Media family saga "Succession," dystopian drama "Watchmen," and feel-good comedy "Schitt's Creek" dominated the Emmy Awards on Sunday in a show sprinkled with jokes about the coronavirus pandemic, political jibes and appeals for racial justice. Gloria Tso has more. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:03 Published on January 1, 1970
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this
Related videos from verified sources
Emmy Nominations & A Beveragino | Good Vibes Only This week in entertainment, we’re talking Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Brad Pitt, Pose, Schitt’s Creek and Killing Eve as the Emmy nominations are revealed, with all the surprises and.. Credit: Good Vibes Only Duration: 22:24 Published on July 30, 2020