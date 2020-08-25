Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

NBA Playoffs, NFL and Much, Much More!

Video Credit: FOX 47 News Michigan - Duration: 59:19s - Published
NBA Playoffs, NFL and Much, Much More!

NBA Playoffs, NFL and Much, Much More!

Tune in to Press Pass as experts Jack Ebling, Tom Crawford and Al Martin kick off season 6 of the show by breaking down the week that was in sports.

From the NBA playoffs to Week 2 in the NFL and much, much more.


You Might Like


Tweets about this

eduardorubi_

Eduardo Rubi @RealSkipBayless Denver deserves much more than that soft clippers to be in this series. playoffs is for those who… https://t.co/gsDG8WALHv 1 hour ago

renezan77

Renezan @ChuckModi1 Their only going to get better. Don’t really like Cam, but he seems to be a much better player. Seems t… https://t.co/464nQgjyYs 4 hours ago

arifantasma

Ari @Kenny_OVOXO Bigman they’ve gone to game 7 twice in the playoffs they should be exhausted, instead they’re playing… https://t.co/4Y9wYAnsNT 5 hours ago

ShaulDavidUK

Shaul David @nick_malham @NBA @NFL Not worried about Luka going anywhere, more about KPs health. With a healthy front court we'… https://t.co/QWlgNcAybN 6 hours ago

ava_kitty

Ava Kitii @TypeSafe692 @tuanny1savage @Eric95500755 @TIMMERz12 @GregTompsett Josh Allen will not win you a game with his legs… https://t.co/O3xDGTxPm7 8 hours ago

startingvbasket

startingvbasketball @NBAIsRigged6 @BookOfEwing @TheNBACentral Why comparing a rookie to someone in his prime? Herro will get much bette… https://t.co/M46Yt4eZ7O 8 hours ago

InvestmentsRed

Red Torch Investments @jdsnowdy If she’s crossing into USA then she’s either a Cdn on biz trip (not a very likely assassin) or a US citiz… https://t.co/lqrtUrMqxM 9 hours ago

acertainmaybe

acertainmaybe Also, this has very much been a new thing for the playoffs. They weren't doing this in the regular season, where th… https://t.co/YupS6PHtGT 10 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Lions, NBA Playoffs and Much More This Week on Press Pass [Video]

Lions, NBA Playoffs and Much More This Week on Press Pass

Tune into Press Pass as experts Jack Ebling, Darien Harris and Doug Warren break down everything that went down in the world of sports last week. From the Lions' disappointing Week 1 loss to the NBA..

Credit: FOX 47 News Michigan     Duration: 59:10Published
NBA Playoffs, The Return of High School Football and More on Press Pass [Video]

NBA Playoffs, The Return of High School Football and More on Press Pass

Tune into Press Pass as they welcome Eastern Quakers legend Jim Keyton Jr. and Tom Crawford to break down everything that went down in the world of sports last week. From the NBA Playoffs, to the..

Credit: FOX 47 News Michigan     Duration: 59:31Published
MSU Recruiting, NBA Playoffs and More [Video]

MSU Recruiting, NBA Playoffs and More

Today on Press Pass, join experts Jack Ebling, Rico Beard and Tom Crawford as they break down everything that went down in the world of sports last week. From MSU recruiting to the NBA playoffs and..

Credit: FOX 47 News Michigan     Duration: 59:20Published