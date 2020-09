Extension for Lee Cares Application Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 00:34s - Published 4 minutes ago Extension for Lee Cares Application The application deadline for the Lee Cares program has been extended. You must apply by 5 pm today. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend BUT HELPS STUDENTS GET TESTINGAND MEDIAL CARE QUICKLY IFNEEDED.THANK YOU JESSICA... LEE COUNTYHAS EXTENDED THE APPLICATIONPERIOD FOR THE LEE CARESPROGRAM.THIS PROGRAM IS FOR FAMILIES ANDBUSINESS OWNERS IN NEED OFFINANCIAL HELP.YOU NOW HAVE UNTIL FIVE PTODAY TO APPLY.FAMILIES CAN GET UP TO3-THOUSAND DOLLARS.CHILDCARE EXPENSES HAVE DOUBLEDTO 25-HUNDRED DOLLARS.BUSINESS OWNERS CAN GET UP TO 8-THOUSAND DOLLARS FOR EACHFULL-TIME EMPLOYEE THEY REHIRE.AND IF YOU GOT GRANT MONEY INTHE FIRST ROUND...YOU ARE ELIGIBLE FOR THIS O





