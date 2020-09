Waburton: Power of taking a knee diluted Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 01:31s - Published 4 minutes ago Waburton: Power of taking a knee diluted QPR manager Mark Warburton shares his views on the club's decision not to take a knee, following director of football Les Ferdinand's statement in which he said the message behind the gesture has been lost. 0

