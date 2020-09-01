Can India conduct cross LAC strikes against China?: Lt Gen DS Hooda answers

India and China have been engaged in a tussle at the LAC in Ladakh since May 2020.

After the tussle turned violent in Galwan valley, leading to casualties on both sides, talks have been underway but no headway has been made.

The Defence and Foreign Ministers of the two countries have also met in Moscow to discuss the border situation.

The Chinese Army has made several aggressive moves, attempting to change the status quo unilaterally in the past few months.

Each time Indian forces have responded in equal measure to push back the Chinese.

Indian Special Forces also managed to capture key strategic heights on the Southern banks of Pangong Tso in late August, giving Indian forces a key advantage.

So what are the options on the table for India to tackle China’s nefarious designs at the LAC?

Lt General DS Hooda(Retd) tells Hindustan Times’ Aditi Prasad that India has the option of using special forces across the border.

He added that if the situation arises, India has the ability to carry out cross-LAC operations.

Watch the full video for all the details.