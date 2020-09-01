Global  
 

Can India conduct cross LAC strikes against China?: Lt Gen DS Hooda answers

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 06:06s - Published
Can India conduct cross LAC strikes against China?: Lt Gen DS Hooda answers

Can India conduct cross LAC strikes against China?: Lt Gen DS Hooda answers

India and China have been engaged in a tussle at the LAC in Ladakh since May 2020.

After the tussle turned violent in Galwan valley, leading to casualties on both sides, talks have been underway but no headway has been made.

The Defence and Foreign Ministers of the two countries have also met in Moscow to discuss the border situation.

The Chinese Army has made several aggressive moves, attempting to change the status quo unilaterally in the past few months.

Each time Indian forces have responded in equal measure to push back the Chinese.

Indian Special Forces also managed to capture key strategic heights on the Southern banks of Pangong Tso in late August, giving Indian forces a key advantage.

So what are the options on the table for India to tackle China’s nefarious designs at the LAC?

Lt General DS Hooda(Retd) tells Hindustan Times’ Aditi Prasad that India has the option of using special forces across the border.

He added that if the situation arises, India has the ability to carry out cross-LAC operations.

Watch the full video for all the details.


Line of Actual Control Line of Actual Control Disputed boundary between China and India

India-China border row: Indian Army gains strategic advantage in Ladakh, takes control of six major peaks

 In what comes as a piece of positive news amid the ongoing India-China border disputes, the Indian Army has reportedly taken control of six strategically..
DNA

India, China to hold sixth Corps Commander-level meet on Monday in the presence of MEA official

 The India, China Corps Commander meeting will take place on Monday (September 21, 2020) morning at 9 am IST at Moldo, the Chinese side of the Line of Actual..
DNA

LAC face-off: Is Pangong Tso just a smokescreen and Depsang China’s main target?

 There is growing concern in security circles that China could be diverting India’s attention from the far more important Depsang region through its aggressive..
IndiaTimes

Ladakh Ladakh Union territory of India

How Rafale jets will impact India-China LAC tussle: Lt Gen DS Hooda explains [Video]

How Rafale jets will impact India-China LAC tussle: Lt Gen DS Hooda explains

India and China will hold Corps Commander level talks for the 6th time since June 2020. The talks are aimed at resolving the simmering situation at the LAC in Ladakh. The first five Corps Commander level talks have not been able to make much headway. However, coming in the backdrop of the high level meetings between Foreign and Defence Ministers of India & China in Moscow, there is some optimism about the latest talks. The Defence Minister had told Parliament that has tried on several occasions has tried to alter the status quo through aggressive means in at the LAC in Ladakh. He had also added that China has not honoured any of the agreements reached so far during talks at various levels. The latest round of talks also come as Indian Air Force conducted familiarization sorties of the recently acquired Rafale jets in Ladakh. So what impact will the Rafale jets have on the situation at the LAC? How will it boost India’s chances against the Chinese PLA? Watch Lt General (Retd) DS Hooda answer all these questions.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 05:49Published
EJ Espresso: Rafales roar over Ladakh; Bhiwandi building collapse [Video]

EJ Espresso: Rafales roar over Ladakh; Bhiwandi building collapse

Oppn MPs suspended over Rajya Sabha ruckus. 10 dead as building collapses in Maharashtra's Bhiwandi. India dominates heights, Rafales roar over Ladakh. Taj Mahal, Agra Fort reopen for visitors after 6 months. All the news and updates for you in this editorji playlist.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 06:10Published

Galwan River Galwan River river in India

India inflicted heavy casualties on Chinese troops in Galwan: Rajnath Singh in LS [Video]

India inflicted heavy casualties on Chinese troops in Galwan: Rajnath Singh in LS

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on September 15 briefed members of Lok Sabha about the India-China border issues in the second day of the Monsoon Session. He pointed to the violent standoff at the Ladakh's Galwan Valley in June 15 by saying that Indian soldiers laid down their lives to ensure Chinese designs are foiled. "Given the growing friction along the Line of Actual Control, the senior commanders of the two sides in a meeting on 6 June agreed on a process of disengagement that involved reciprocal actions. Both sides also agreed to respect and abide by the Line of Actual Control and not undertake any activity to alter the status quo. However, in violation of this, the Chinese side created a violent face-off on 15 June at Galwan," he said.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:51Published

Congress MPs move adjournment motion in Lok Sabha over Chinese incursion in Eastern Ladakh

 India and China have been engaged in a standoff since April-May over the transgressions by the Chinese Army in multiple areas including the Finger area, Galwan..
IndiaTimes
Watch: After provoking at LAC, now China accuses India of violating consensus [Video]

Watch: After provoking at LAC, now China accuses India of violating consensus

After trying to change the status quo in the southern bank of the Pangong Tso lake in Ladakh, now the Chinese embassy in India has accused the Indian Army of violating the consensus reached during the talks between two sides. Responding to a media query by the Spokesperson of Chinese Embassy in India, Counselor Ji Rong said that India troops illegally trespassed the Line of Actual Control and conducted violations which stirred tension in the border areas. The Indian Army had on Monday said that it thwarted Chinese Army's attempt to change the status quo in the Pangong Tso lake area. India and China have been engaged in a tiff along the Line of Actual Control since May 2020. The tension had also led to violent faceoff in the Galwan valley on 15 June which had led to the death of 20 Indian soldiers. The two sides have since been engaged in talks to de-escalate and disengage but not much progress has been made in this regard. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:11Published

People's Liberation Army People's Liberation Army Combined military forces of the People's Republic of China

Defence forces on toes in six ‘disputed’ areas along LAC in Arunachal Pradesh

 “Four of the disputed areas are in Asapila, Longzu, Bisa and Majha in Upper Subansiri district where the Chinese PLA has already built a road through Bisa from..
IndiaTimes

New PLA ‘tactics’: Punjabi songs, warning to Indian troops in Hindi

 In a bid to “unnerve” Indian soldiers entrenched on the heights, the PLA has taken to loudspeakers to issue warnings in chaste Hindi apart from playing..
IndiaTimes

Three firing incidents between India-China in last 20 days in Eastern Ladakh

 Having gone 45 years without a bullet being fired along the LAC, India and China had at least 3 firing incidents between their troops in Eastern Ladakh in the..
IndiaTimes

Moscow Moscow Capital of Russia

Russian Novichok scientist apologizes to Alexei Navalny

 Moscow – A scientist involved in the secret Soviet program to create the Novichok nerve agent has apologized to the Russian opposition politician Alexei..
WorldNews

Pangong Tso Pangong Tso Soda lake

Both countries need to focus on easing tensions, India tells China

 India on Thursday asked China to sincerely work with the Indian side for complete disengagement "at the earliest" from all friction areas, including Pangong..
IndiaTimes

LAC stand-off: India says China should work with it for complete disengagement in eastern Ladakh

 India on Thursday said China should sincerely work with it for complete disengagement of troops at the earliest from all friction areas including Pangong lake..
IndiaTimes

India reiterates calls to China for complete disengagement at LAC

 Ministry of external affairs spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said, "The Chinese side should sincerely work with the Indian side for complete disengagement at the..
DNA

Hindustan Times Hindustan Times Indian English-language newspaper

Sukhbir Badal: Voice vote shows govt unwilling to listen, inside or outside parliament [Video]

Sukhbir Badal: Voice vote shows govt unwilling to listen, inside or outside parliament

Amid massive uproar by opposition members, the Rajya Sabha on September 20 passed the Farmer's Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020. On Sept 20, Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal had urged the President not to sign the farm Bills and also requested him that they be returned to Parliament for reconsideration. Ahead of his meeting with the President, Badal spoke to Hindustan Times’ Sunetra Choudhury on the latest episode of On The Record. “On behalf of the farmers, we are requesting the President to reconsider the bill and send it back to the Parliament and let it be properly debated there,” said Badal. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:46Published
Riots case: Why Delhi police didn't act against Kapil Mishra | On The Record [Video]

Riots case: Why Delhi police didn't act against Kapil Mishra | On The Record

As a controversy rages over Delhi Police's probe into the February 2020 riots, former chief of the force, Neeraj Kumar, has come out in support of the investigation so far. In a conversation with Sunetra Choudhury, National Political Editor of Hindustan Times, Kumar says that the Delhi Police has found some 'unimpeachable' evidence which is technical in nature and not just hearsay. As per Kumar, the investigators have managed to unearth a larger conspiracy behind the violence which rocked the national capital. He also claims that the case against former JNU student leader Umar Khalid is strong in nature, while defending the lack of action against BJP leader Kapil Mishra.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 09:58Published
Riots case & Delhi Police's trust deficit | On The Record [Video]

Riots case & Delhi Police's trust deficit | On The Record

In the latest episode of On The Record, Hindustan Times’ Sunetra Choudhury speaks to the former chief of Delhi Police, Neeraj Kumar as he comes out in support of the force’s investigation into the February 2020 riots. Kumar spoke on the antagonistic relationship between Delhi Police, student community and the civil society. He acknowledged the trust deficit citing ‘a lack of communication’ as Delhi Police have refrained from sharing information due to compulsions. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 09:51Published

India pushes tonnes of supplies to disputed China border ahead of winter [Video]

India pushes tonnes of supplies to disputed China border ahead of winter

In recent months, one of India's biggest military logistics exercises in years has brought vast quantities of ammunition, equipment, fuel, winter supplies and food into Ladakh, a region bordering Tibet..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:56Published
Iaf [Video]

Iaf

Amid China tension, Indian armed forces showed their preparedness at LAC. Indian army and Air Force demonstrated their capability to counter Chinese aggression. Indian forces are ready for the long..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:34Published
Govt feels only they can speak in support of Army: Congress Dy leader on party's walkout from LS [Video]

Govt feels only they can speak in support of Army: Congress Dy leader on party's walkout from LS

Congress MPs walked out from Lok Sabha demanding discussion on India-China border issue on September 15. Congress Deputy Leader, Gaurav Gogoi on Congress' walk out said, "Our leader AR Chowdhury wanted..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:59Published