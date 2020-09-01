Can India conduct cross LAC strikes against China?: Lt Gen DS Hooda answers

India and China will hold Corps Commander level talks for the 6th time since June 2020. The talks are aimed at resolving the simmering situation at the LAC in Ladakh. The first five Corps Commander level talks have not been able to make much headway. However, coming in the backdrop of the high level meetings between Foreign and Defence Ministers of India & China in Moscow, there is some optimism about the latest talks. The Defence Minister had told Parliament that has tried on several occasions has tried to alter the status quo through aggressive means in at the LAC in Ladakh. He had also added that China has not honoured any of the agreements reached so far during talks at various levels. The latest round of talks also come as Indian Air Force conducted familiarization sorties of the recently acquired Rafale jets in Ladakh. So what impact will the Rafale jets have on the situation at the LAC? How will it boost India’s chances against the Chinese PLA? Watch Lt General (Retd) DS Hooda answer all these questions.
Oppn MPs suspended over Rajya Sabha ruckus. 10 dead as building collapses in Maharashtra's Bhiwandi. India dominates heights, Rafales roar over Ladakh. Taj Mahal, Agra Fort reopen for visitors after 6 months. All the news and updates for you in this editorji playlist.
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on September 15 briefed members of Lok Sabha about the India-China border issues in the second day of the Monsoon Session. He pointed to the violent standoff at the Ladakh's Galwan Valley in June 15 by saying that Indian soldiers laid down their lives to ensure Chinese designs are foiled. "Given the growing friction along the Line of Actual Control, the senior commanders of the two sides in a meeting on 6 June agreed on a process of disengagement that involved reciprocal actions. Both sides also agreed to respect and abide by the Line of Actual Control and not undertake any activity to alter the status quo. However, in violation of this, the Chinese side created a violent face-off on 15 June at Galwan," he said.
After trying to change the status quo in the southern bank of the Pangong Tso lake in Ladakh, now the Chinese embassy in India has accused the Indian Army of violating the consensus reached during the talks between two sides. Responding to a media query by the Spokesperson of Chinese Embassy in India, Counselor Ji Rong said that India troops illegally trespassed the Line of Actual Control and conducted violations which stirred tension in the border areas. The Indian Army had on Monday said that it thwarted Chinese Army's attempt to change the status quo in the Pangong Tso lake area. India and China have been engaged in a tiff along the Line of Actual Control since May 2020. The tension had also led to violent faceoff in the Galwan valley on 15 June which had led to the death of 20 Indian soldiers. The two sides have since been engaged in talks to de-escalate and disengage but not much progress has been made in this regard. Watch the full video for all the details.
Amid massive uproar by opposition members, the Rajya Sabha on September 20 passed the Farmer's Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020. On Sept 20, Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal had urged the President not to sign the farm Bills and also requested him that they be returned to Parliament for reconsideration. Ahead of his meeting with the President, Badal spoke to Hindustan Times’ Sunetra Choudhury on the latest episode of On The Record. “On behalf of the farmers, we are requesting the President to reconsider the bill and send it back to the Parliament and let it be properly debated there,” said Badal. Watch the full video for more.
As a controversy rages over Delhi Police's probe into the February 2020 riots, former chief of the force, Neeraj Kumar, has come out in support of the investigation so far. In a conversation with Sunetra Choudhury, National Political Editor of Hindustan Times, Kumar says that the Delhi Police has found some 'unimpeachable' evidence which is technical in nature and not just hearsay. As per Kumar, the investigators have managed to unearth a larger conspiracy behind the violence which rocked the national capital. He also claims that the case against former JNU student leader Umar Khalid is strong in nature, while defending the lack of action against BJP leader Kapil Mishra.
In the latest episode of On The Record, Hindustan Times’ Sunetra Choudhury speaks to the former chief of Delhi Police, Neeraj Kumar as he comes out in support of the force’s investigation into the February 2020 riots. Kumar spoke on the antagonistic relationship between Delhi Police, student community and the civil society. He acknowledged the trust deficit citing ‘a lack of communication’ as Delhi Police have refrained from sharing information due to compulsions. Watch the full video for more.
In recent months, one of India's biggest military logistics exercises in years has brought vast quantities of ammunition, equipment, fuel, winter supplies and food into Ladakh, a region bordering Tibet..
Congress MPs walked out from Lok Sabha demanding discussion on India-China border issue on September 15. Congress Deputy Leader, Gaurav Gogoi on Congress' walk out said, "Our leader AR Chowdhury wanted..