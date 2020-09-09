Global  
 

Anthony Davis' heroics are exactly what Lakers signed him for

Following a Game 2 buzzer-beater to secure the win, it's evident why the Lakers put forth every effort to bring Anthony Davis to Los Angeles.


Anthony Davis hits buzzer-beater as Lakers edge Nuggets

Anthony Davis made a 3-pointer as time expired to give the Los Angeles Lakers a 105-103 victory over...
How Lakers' LeBron James, Anthony Davis have established a workman-like culture

LeBron James and Anthony Davis take their leadership roles seriously, setting a hard-working tone...
Skip Bayless: Lakers will need to take the Nuggets far more seriously than the Clippers did | UNDISPUTED [Video]

Skip Bayless: Lakers will need to take the Nuggets far more seriously than the Clippers did | UNDISPUTED

The Los Angeles Lakers will now face the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference Finals after the Clippers gave up a 3-1 series lead to Denver. LeBron James and Anthony Davis will now have to focus on..

'Bring out the champagne, it's over for the Rockets' — Shannon Sharpe on Lakers GM 4 win | UNDISPUTED [Video]

'Bring out the champagne, it's over for the Rockets' — Shannon Sharpe on Lakers GM 4 win | UNDISPUTED

The Los Angeles Lakers took Game 4 and the 3-1 series lead over the Houston Rockets last night, but not without a bit of a scare. Up by as much as 23 in the 4th, the Lakers allowed Houston to pull..

'If the Lakers play like this again, Rockets won't win another game' — Shannon Sharpe celebrates LA's Gm3 win | UNDISPUTED [Video]

'If the Lakers play like this again, Rockets won't win another game' — Shannon Sharpe celebrates LA's Gm3 win | UNDISPUTED

The Houston Rockets jumped out to a 64-61 halftime lead last night, but in the second half the Los Angeles Lakers put the defensive clamps down, allowing Houston to score only 38 behind LeBron James' 4..

