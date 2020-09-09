Anthony Davis' heroics are exactly what Lakers signed him for

Skip Bayless: Lakers will need to take the Nuggets far more seriously than the Clippers did | UNDISPUTED



The Los Angeles Lakers will now face the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference Finals after the Clippers gave up a 3-1 series lead to Denver. LeBron James and Anthony Davis will now have to focus on.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 04:19 Published 5 days ago

'Bring out the champagne, it's over for the Rockets' — Shannon Sharpe on Lakers GM 4 win | UNDISPUTED



The Los Angeles Lakers took Game 4 and the 3-1 series lead over the Houston Rockets last night, but not without a bit of a scare. Up by as much as 23 in the 4th, the Lakers allowed Houston to pull.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 03:19 Published 1 week ago